Accel India Founding Partner Prashanth Prakash Joins WTFund as Strategic Advisor In addition, WTFund also revealed the startups selected for its C1/25 cohort. These startups represent a range of sectors including AI, health care, security, manufacturing and digital commerce.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Accel India Founding Partner Prashanth Prakash

WTFund has welcomed Accel India founding partner Prashanth Prakash as its new Strategic Advisor.

Prakash has been a long standing figure in India's startup ecosystem, and his expertise is expected to offer meaningful guidance for entrepreneurs under 25 who are building technology led solutions with national impact.

Along with this appointment, WTFund revealed the startups selected for its C1/25 cohort. These startups represent a range of sectors including artificial intelligence, health care, security, manufacturing and digital commerce.

Each selected startup will receive mentorship, access to industry networks and structured support aimed at accelerating growth and strengthening business strategy.

Below are the startups chosen for the C1 25 cohort.

Aeyi

Aeyi builds an artificial intelligence powered visual perception agent that transforms basic CCTV infrastructure into real time intelligent systems capable of detecting falls, fires, violence, theft and medical emergencies.

Antimattr

Antimattr develops an audio wearable with a modular camera that enables hands free ambient computing. It uses continuous voice and vision context for everyday task automation.

BloomRehab

BloomRehab creates robotic rehabilitation systems for patients recovering from central nervous system injuries. Its device performs arm, leg and gait therapy in an automated manner.

O3 Security

O3 Security offers a software supply chain security platform that detects and blocks threats by scanning source code, dependencies and third party integrations. It also generates SBOMs and automated vulnerability reports.

Astraeus Innovus

Astraeus Innovus is developing a non invasive rapid saliva test for early oral cancer detection. The test can provide results in under 5 minutes at a low cost and requires no specialised equipment.

Placestation

Placestation builds compact PCB assembly machines that automate component placement. The system enables hardware teams to assemble circuit boards within hours.

Prava

Prava is developing a payment orchestration layer for AI based shopping applications. It enables fast checkout without dependence on a single payment service provider and offers built in fraud prevention.

Turocrates

Turocrates is designing an AI enabled pathology platform that digitizes slides using low cost microscope attachments and compression technology, supporting real time intelligent analysis.

In addition to announcing the cohort, WTFund will organise its first bootcamp to support early stage founders. The program will offer structured mentorship, operational insights and access to investors and experts, helping startups refine strategies and prepare for sustainable growth.
