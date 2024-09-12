Accel Atoms 4.0 is a three-month hybrid program for pre-seed startups, offering up to USD 1 million in funding and perks valued over USD 5 million. Participants access Accel's global network of 200+ founders, mentors, and customers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global venture capital firm Accel has announced the launch of Accel Atoms 4.0, the fourth edition of its influential pre-seed scaling program. Accel Atoms 4.0 targets two key categories: startups focused on 'Bharat' and those innovating in artificial intelligence (AI).

'Bharat' refers to middle-income households across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India.

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, said, "The Bharat opportunity is immense and we see multiple multi-billion-dollar startups emerging from this opportunity. The top 20% of the rural population has a higher MPCE (Monthly Per Capita Expenditure) than ~50% of the urban population. This highlights substantial purchasing power that is often overlooked."

"Innovative founders will leverage the infrastructural advancements in these regions to create scalable, economically feasible solutions tailored to Bharat's evolving needs. With Accel Atoms 4.0, we are excited to give founders the guidance, network of support, and capital to succeed at delivering solutions to the underserved audience in Bharat," Daniel added.

Accel Atoms 4.0 is a rigorous three-month hybrid program designed for pre-seed stage startups, including those at the idea stage and pre-product phase. Selected startups will benefit from up to USD 1 million in funding, available through equity or convertible notes, and receive perks valued over USD 5 million from Accel's extensive network of partners. Additionally, participants will gain access to Accel's global community of over 200 founders, mentors, and potential customers.

The AI cohort of Accel Atoms 4.0 is aimed at visionary Indian-origin founders worldwide who are leveraging AI for business innovations or developing tools for the AI ecosystem. This includes startups across the AI stack, from foundational technologies like language models and data modalities to application-specific AI models and agents.

Applications for Accel Atoms 4.0 will open on September 16, 2024. For Bharat-focused startups, applications can also be submitted through the Startup India website.

Since its inception in 2021, Accel Atoms has supported 32 startups, which have collectively raised over USD 200 million. Notable alumni include DhiWise, Material Depot, Nymble, Ripik, Rigi, and Spendflo.