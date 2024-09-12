Get All Access for $5/mo

Accel Launches Accel Atoms 4.0 to Empower Pre-Seed Startups Accel Atoms 4.0 is a three-month hybrid program for pre-seed startups, offering up to USD 1 million in funding and perks valued over USD 5 million. Participants access Accel's global network of 200+ founders, mentors, and customers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel

Global venture capital firm Accel has announced the launch of Accel Atoms 4.0, the fourth edition of its influential pre-seed scaling program. Accel Atoms 4.0 targets two key categories: startups focused on 'Bharat' and those innovating in artificial intelligence (AI).

'Bharat' refers to middle-income households across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India.

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, said, "The Bharat opportunity is immense and we see multiple multi-billion-dollar startups emerging from this opportunity. The top 20% of the rural population has a higher MPCE (Monthly Per Capita Expenditure) than ~50% of the urban population. This highlights substantial purchasing power that is often overlooked."

"Innovative founders will leverage the infrastructural advancements in these regions to create scalable, economically feasible solutions tailored to Bharat's evolving needs. With Accel Atoms 4.0, we are excited to give founders the guidance, network of support, and capital to succeed at delivering solutions to the underserved audience in Bharat," Daniel added.

Accel Atoms 4.0 is a rigorous three-month hybrid program designed for pre-seed stage startups, including those at the idea stage and pre-product phase. Selected startups will benefit from up to USD 1 million in funding, available through equity or convertible notes, and receive perks valued over USD 5 million from Accel's extensive network of partners. Additionally, participants will gain access to Accel's global community of over 200 founders, mentors, and potential customers.

The AI cohort of Accel Atoms 4.0 is aimed at visionary Indian-origin founders worldwide who are leveraging AI for business innovations or developing tools for the AI ecosystem. This includes startups across the AI stack, from foundational technologies like language models and data modalities to application-specific AI models and agents.

Applications for Accel Atoms 4.0 will open on September 16, 2024. For Bharat-focused startups, applications can also be submitted through the Startup India website.

Since its inception in 2021, Accel Atoms has supported 32 startups, which have collectively raised over USD 200 million. Notable alumni include DhiWise, Material Depot, Nymble, Ripik, Rigi, and Spendflo.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Started a Business When She Couldn't Satisfy a European Craving in the U.S. — and It Made More Than $30 Million Last Year

Johanna Hartzheim, co-founder of baked goods subscription company Wildgrain, seized an opportunity to pivot during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

7 Ways to Scale a Startup Into a Billion-Dollar Business

Here are seven key insights to guide your journey to becoming the next unicorn.

By Maria Cho
Business News

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Is Back at the Company 'Pretty Much Every Day.' Here's What He's Working On.

Brin publicly confirmed for the first time that he's back at Google and working on AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

Nagarro aims to touch $10 billion in 10 years driven by strong adoption of AI

Founded by Manas Human and a few others, Nagarro was listed independently on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2020, when its revenue was a little over $500 million. Nagarro has more than doubled its revenue since then.

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Wealthtech Startup Centricity Secures USD 20 Mn Funding, Boosting Valuation to USD 125 Mn

Centricity will use its new funds to expand its tech team, enhance generative AI and insurtech solutions, and grow private banking services. Plans also include strategic acquisitions to support growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff