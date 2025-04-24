The acquisition will see around 210 TalentSprint professionals join Accenture LearnVantage, enhancing its ability to upskill and reskill talent at scale.

Accenture has announced the acquisition of deep tech education firm TalentSprint from NSE Academy Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India.

The move is aimed at bolstering Accenture LearnVantage's capabilities in delivering industry-relevant certifications and bootcamps to create a future-ready workforce.

Founded in 2008 by Santanu Paul, J Chowdary, and Madhu Murty, TalentSprint offers hybrid programs in emerging technologies such as AI, data science, blockchain, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital health. Its blended learning model has trained thousands of professionals across India and globally, with strong academic partnerships including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, and other prestigious institutions.

The acquisition will see around 210 TalentSprint professionals join Accenture LearnVantage, enhancing its ability to upskill and reskill talent at scale. "The addition of TalentSprint boosts our ability to meet growing demand for training in cutting-edge tech, helping organisations reimagine their workforce," said Kishore Durg, global lead at Accenture LearnVantage.

TalentSprint has experienced robust growth, with revenue from operations jumping 40.8% to INR 100 crore in FY23 from INR 71 crore in FY22. The company is yet to disclose its FY24 and FY25 financials.

According to Accenture, TalentSprint's end-to-end learning delivery capabilities and deep domain expertise make it a strategic fit for LearnVantage, aligning with its vision to prepare enterprises and governments for an AI-powered future. The acquisition marks another step in Accenture's effort to strengthen its presence in the future of learning and workforce transformation.