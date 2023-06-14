Accenture To Invest $3 Billion In Artificial Intelligence According to Accenture, the investment is to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency and resilience

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Accenture on Tuesday announced a $3 billion investment over three years in its Data & AI practice. Many companies are now investing in artificial intelligence as it is said to boost workplaces. According to Accenture, the investment is to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency and resilience.

"Companies that build a strong foundation of AI by adopting and scaling it now, where the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent, compete and achieve new levels of performance. Our clients have complex environments, and at a time when the technology is changing rapidly, our deep understanding of ecosystem solutions allows us to help them navigate quickly and cost effectively to make smart decisions," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

According to an official release, the Data & AI practice will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training. It also added that Accenture will create accelerators for data and AI readiness across 19 distinct industries as well as pre-built industry and functional models that take advantage of new generative AI capabilities.

"Over the next decade, AI will be a mega-trend, transforming industries, companies, and the way we live and work, as generative AI transforms 40% of all working hours. Our expanded Data & AI practice brings together the full power and breadth of Accenture in creating industry-specific solutions that will help our clients harness AI's full potential to reshape their strategy, technology, and ways of working, driving innovation and value responsibly and faster than ever before," said said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Investments

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How to Become a Freelance Writer, Plus Tips for Success

Want to know how to become a freelance writer to take charge of your professional future? Check out our step-by-step guide to learn all the best tips.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Akasa Air: Aiming To Be a Cost Leader

We are heads down focused on our particular strategy, which is cost leadership, service excellence and employee centricity, says, Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

6 Ways to Handle Rapid Growth

If you are not properly prepared for the big changes, things can easily spiral out of control and turn your dreams into nightmares.

By Sheila Eugenio
News and Trends

Why Are Unicorns Trotting Back to India?

At least 20 existing unicorns want to come back to India and domicile here, said PhonePe's Sameer Nigam

By S Shanthi
By Swadha Mishra