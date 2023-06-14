According to Accenture, the investment is to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency and resilience

Accenture on Tuesday announced a $3 billion investment over three years in its Data & AI practice. Many companies are now investing in artificial intelligence as it is said to boost workplaces. According to Accenture, the investment is to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency and resilience.

"Companies that build a strong foundation of AI by adopting and scaling it now, where the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent, compete and achieve new levels of performance. Our clients have complex environments, and at a time when the technology is changing rapidly, our deep understanding of ecosystem solutions allows us to help them navigate quickly and cost effectively to make smart decisions," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

According to an official release, the Data & AI practice will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training. It also added that Accenture will create accelerators for data and AI readiness across 19 distinct industries as well as pre-built industry and functional models that take advantage of new generative AI capabilities.

"Over the next decade, AI will be a mega-trend, transforming industries, companies, and the way we live and work, as generative AI transforms 40% of all working hours. Our expanded Data & AI practice brings together the full power and breadth of Accenture in creating industry-specific solutions that will help our clients harness AI's full potential to reshape their strategy, technology, and ways of working, driving innovation and value responsibly and faster than ever before," said said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology.