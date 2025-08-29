ACSEL Technology Forum Unveils Avinya Accelerator for AI Startups Each cohort of 10 startups will receive seed funding of INR 10 lakhs, with high-performing ventures eligible for follow-on investments of up to INR 10 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

The ACSEL Technology Forum, set up under the aegis of the IIT Alumni Centre Bengaluru (IITACB), has announced the launch of Avinya, a 16-week accelerator programme for early-stage artificial intelligence startups. The initiative is supported by the Government of Karnataka through its IT and BT Department.

Avinya has been designed to provide structured mentorship, global networking, and a focus on founder well-being, alongside flexible investment models. The programme is inviting applications for its first cohort of 10 startups that will receive leadership training, mental health support, and guidance on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Each selected startup will be offered seed funding of INR 10 lakh, while high-performing ventures could access follow-on investments of up to INR 1 crore, the firm said in a press release.

The accelerator will also provide sector-specific learning tracks in fintech, healthtech, and climate tech, in addition to offering access to the IIT alumni network, international collaborators, co-working facilities, pilot opportunities, and operational assistance.

Eligibility extends to AI startups at MVP to seed stage with teams of two to ten members and at least two full-time founders. Selection will be based on team capability, market opportunity, innovation, and impact, with an emphasis on diversity, women-led ventures, and climate-positive solutions.

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open.
