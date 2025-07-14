ACT Awards INR 1.43 Cr in Grants to Boost Tech-First Social Innovations The selected startups will also benefit from expert tech advisory from Sahaj Software and strategic mentorship in fundraising and business planning.

By Entrepreneur Staff

ACT, a leading Indian venture philanthropy platform, has announced INR 1.43 crore in grant funding to five early-stage social startups. The initiative is part of a pilot program aimed at bridging the critical funding gap for idea-stage social innovations that use technology to solve pressing challenges at scale.

In India, early-stage social entrepreneurs often struggle to secure initial funding, with traditional grant-makers looking for ready-to-deploy solutions and venture capitalists preferring market-tested ideas. This lack of "build capital" limits their ability to hire tech talent and develop prototypes, slowing innovation.

To tackle this, ACT is offering both capital and technical support to help these founders build and test their minimum viable products (MVPs). The selected startups will also benefit from expert tech advisory from Sahaj Software and strategic mentorship in fundraising and business planning.

The five grantees are:

  • Sakshm AI – Uses AI to provide customised learning journeys for tier II and III graduates, preparing them for specific tech job roles.
  • V-All – A gamified civic platform that matches individuals with volunteer opportunities suited to their skills and interests.
  • RenewCred – India's first fully digital carbon registry that leverages IoT, machine learning, and blockchain for real-time carbon credit issuance.
  • The Barabari Collective – A hybrid platform offering practical tech skills training and freelance work opportunities to underserved youth.
  • Supernan – Trains and certifies women as professional nannies, improving their livelihood while providing reliable childcare solutions for families.

Sowjanya Kanuri, Director at ACT, said, "When bold ideas are backed with timely funding support, they have the potential to solve some of Bharat's most pressing challenges at scale. With this pilot, ACT hopes to unlock a pipeline of scalable innovations that build a more equitable and sustainable Bharat."

ACT is a venture philanthropy platform focused on enabling social change through technology, innovation, and collaborative action. It supports scalable ideas that can create deep and lasting impact across India.
