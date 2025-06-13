You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a strategic move that marks her debut as an entrepreneur, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra has joined hands with wellness industry's Dr. Kunal Shah and Siddharth Shah—founders of Essenzaa Nutrition—to launch BREE Matcha, a lifestyle brand rooted in traditional Japanese tea culture. The announcement, detailed in a press release by BREE Matcha, positions the brand at the intersection of ancient rituals and modern Indian wellness habits.

BREE Matcha introduces three core products—Everyday Matcha, Ceremonial Matcha, and a Ceremonial Matcha Kit—sourced directly from Kagoshima, Japan. The brand is built on the foundation of matcha's reputed benefits, including sustained energy, improved focus, and antioxidant support, without the side effects typically associated with caffeine consumption. The products also reflect Essenzaa Nutrition's 14-year track record in clean-label, clinically supported wellness formulations.

For Malhotra, the project stems from personal experience. "At a time when everything feels urgent, BREE Matcha is my personal reminder to slow down and be intentional," she said. The actor, known for her offbeat roles and grounded public image, shared that adopting matcha into her daily routine helped her find calm amid the chaos of a demanding career.

The collaboration took root when Malhotra's growing affinity for matcha intersected with Essenzaa's exploration into functional superfoods tailored to Indian consumers. What began as a casual conversation evolved into a brand that seeks to offer more than just a beverage. "We wanted to introduce a product that aligns with both health and lifestyle," said Dr. Kunal Shah. "BREE is not just about energy, it's about how you choose to show up in your day."

Essenzaa Nutrition, which exports wellness products to over 23 countries, sees BREE as a natural evolution in its mission to offer thoughtful health solutions. Siddharth Shah, co-founder of the company, emphasized the cultural and behavioral aspect of the initiative. "BREE Matcha is not just a beverage—it's a movement towards conscious consumption and modern wellness," he said. "Our vision is to make matcha a part of everyday rituals for the new-age Indian consumer."