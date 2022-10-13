Adani Data Networks Gets Unified License for Telecom Services: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adani Data Network has been granted a unified license for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, said a report.

Adani Group entered the telecom sector after buying spectrum in the recent auction. Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band worth Rs 212 crore for 20 years in the recent 5G spectrum auction.

"Adani Data Networks has been granted UL (AS)," said an official. Another official said that the permit was granted on Monday. The report added that the Adani Group had said that it plans to use the airwaves for its data centers as well as the super app it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports and gas retailing to ports.

The license would also help the company with its data center business. "In the absence of such a license, Adani Group would have had to use the services of telecom operators to transfer data for which it has to pay carriage charges," another report explained..

"The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio," the group had said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had maintained that its entry in the space was only for enterprise solutions and not for consumer mobility.

