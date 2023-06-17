Adani Enterprises Arm To Buy Trainman

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited has signed a share purchase agreement in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in SEPL, also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has revealed its plans to buy 100 per cent stake in Stark Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform.

"Adani Digital Labs Private Limited has signed a share purchase agreement in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in SEPL, also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform," the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2011 by IIT Roorkee graduates Vineet Chirania and Karan Kumar, SEPL is a Gurugram-based train ticket booking startup. Trainman is an all-in-one train ticket booking platform that provides solution for Booking Train Tickets online, for checking PNR status, and predicting accuracy of Ticket confirmation status before booking on waitlisted tickets.

Trainman has raked in over INR 100 crore in annual ticket sales with over 2.5 crore visits. It has announced the closure of its Seed round of funding after raising $1million (INR 7.5 crore) in July 2022 from marquee US investors like Goodwater Capital, Hem angels, and others. The round has also seen the participation of angel investors including Justin Hamilton and Ivy Growth Associates. The Gurugram-based startup had raised INR 2 crore in November 2021 as parts of its seed round from ace investors like Vijay Aggarwal, CTO- BharatPe, Nitin Gupta, CEO- Mall 91, Vishal Kanodia and others.

"Trainman offers innovative and effective industry solutions to help online train ticket booking become more flexible and agile. Emerging as a solutions provider in the industry, with over 10 million installations, Trainman delivers cost-effective services using a comprehensive back-end system to streamline the train ticket processes," said Vineet Chirania, founder & CEO, Trainman, in his LinkedIn post.