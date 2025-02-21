Adani Group Announces INR 30,000 Crore Investment to Transform Kerala's Infrastructure

Having already invested INR 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam, the company plans an additional infusion of INR 20,000 crore, positioning it as the largest transshipment port in the region.

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., outlined the group's investment plans for Kerala, reinforcing the state's growing stature as a major hub for trade, infrastructure, and economic development. Addressing an esteemed gathering that included Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Adani praised the state's remarkable transformation. "Under your leadership, Kerala has emerged as a leader in ease of doing business and a global startup hub, a testament to your administration's vision," he said, acknowledging Vijayan's governance.

Kerala, historically known for its thriving global trade, continues its legacy with the Vizhinjam International Seaport. Adani underscored its strategic significance, stating, "Vizhinjam is strategically located along the world's busiest shipping lanes, even before commissioning, made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch the Indian shores, with a capacity of 24,000 containers."

The Adani Group's commitment to the project is notable. Having already invested INR 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam, the company plans an additional infusion of INR 20,000 crore, positioning it as the largest transshipment port in the region. "This is not only India's first transshipment hub, but our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transshipment port in this part of the region," Adani asserted.

Beyond maritime infrastructure, the group is also set to revamp the Trivandrum International Airport. Plans include expanding its passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 12 million, backed by an investment of INR 5,500 crore.

Further cementing its presence in the state, the Adani Group announced a major logistics and e-commerce hub in Kochi and an increase in cement production capacity in the city.

In total, the Adani Group will invest INR 30,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years. Adani echoed the words of the group's chairman, Gautam Adani, emphasizing the company's vision stating, "The infrastructure sector is all about building assets for the nation and nation-building."

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. was speaking at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025.