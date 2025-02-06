Adar Poonawalla Acquires 20% Stake in AstaGuru to Transform Luxury Auction Space The collaboration will drive growth across various verticals and categories, leveraging research-driven strategies and AI-powered digital enhancements to elevate user experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Adar Poonawalla

Mumbai-based premium auction house, AstaGuru, has announced a significant strategic investment from the family office of Adar Poonawalla, acquiring approximately a 20% stake.

Poonawalla, a passionate art connoisseur with over a decade of experience collecting Indian and international art as well as historic artefacts, aims to foster a thriving ecosystem for fine collectibles.

The investment marks a pivotal moment for AstaGuru, paving the way for its expansion in local and global markets. The collaboration will drive growth across various verticals and categories, leveraging research-driven strategies and AI-powered digital enhancements to elevate user experiences.

Poonawalla's involvement underscores a shared vision to generate global awareness and appreciation for Indian art. The partnership aspires to revolutionise the luxury auction industry while nurturing lasting legacies for collectors and artists. "Art is a vibrant digital cosmos today, and this collaboration is a step towards transforming the landscape while adding enduring value to stakeholders," said Poonawalla.

Founded in 2008, AstaGuru was established to create a safe and secure platform for online auctions featuring Modern Indian Art, Contemporary Art, and fine collectibles. The platform bridges the gap between buyers and consignors, enabling seamless participation through its real-time mobile app.

With Poonawalla's strategic backing, AstaGuru aims to cement its position as a premier platform connecting generations of art enthusiasts while driving innovation in the auction industry. This partnership promises to create a robust environment for art appreciation, offering collectors and artists an expansive platform for growth.
