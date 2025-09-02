Mulye currently serves on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, the apex decision-making body of the Aditya Birla Group.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term beginning September 1, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Mulye currently serves on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, the apex decision-making body of the Aditya Birla Group. She is also on the boards of Aditya Birla Capital's operating arms including Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance. In addition, she has held the position of independent director at NPCI International Payments.

Before joining the Aditya Birla Group, Mulye held senior leadership roles at ICICI Group, where she was involved in driving structural changes and strategic initiatives. Within Aditya Birla Capital, she has been recognised for conceptualising the "One ABC, One P&L" strategy that guided the company's transformation. She also led the development of the ABCD app, a digital platform offering loans, insurance, investments, and payments.

Under her leadership, Aditya Birla Capital raised INR 4,500 crore in growth capital through preferential allotments, qualified institutional placements, and stake divestments.

Alongside Mulye's elevation, the company has confirmed the appointment of Rakesh Singh as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the non-banking finance company arm, for a five-year term subject to shareholder approval. Singh, who previously spent 16 years at Standard Chartered Bank, has overseen the NBFC's expansion into lending, financing, and wealth management solutions across India.

Aditya Birla Capital currently holds a market capitalization exceeding INR 73,000 crore, with shares advancing 57 percent on a year-to-date basis. Competitors in the sector include Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, and SBI Life.