Aditya Birla Group Acquires Cargill's Georgia Chemical Plant to Expand U.S. Footprint With this acquisition, Aditya Birla Group deepens its U.S. presence, adding to a portfolio worth over $15 billion that already includes Novelis and Birla Carbon

By Entrepreneur Staff

Wiki Commons

The Aditya Birla Group has acquired Cargill Inc.'s speciality chemical manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, bolstering its growing footprint in the U.S. chemicals sector and marking a key step in expanding its advanced materials portfolio. The deal, made through Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd, was finalized for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, the Indian conglomerate deepens its U.S. presence, adding to a portfolio worth over $15 billion that already includes Novelis and Birla Carbon. The newly acquired Dalton facility, spread across 17 acres, currently produces speciality chemicals such as epoxy resins and curing agents. Plans are underway to more than double its annual capacity from 16,000 tonnes to over 40,000 tonnes within two years. All 50 existing employees will be retained.

"This marks a strategic entry into the US chemicals industry and aligns with our broader commitment to support the revival of American manufacturing," said Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. "We see significant opportunity to grow and modernise this facility and continue to look for other strategic assets."

The move reflects the conglomerate's intent to embed itself deeper into the American advanced manufacturing landscape. In addition to capacity expansion, the group will introduce advanced materials tailored for sectors such as automotive, renewable energy, and aerospace. This includes proprietary technologies designed to recycle epoxy composites used in wind turbines, sports gear, and pressure vessels.

"Establishing a local presence enables us to serve regional customers more efficiently and co-develop tailored solutions," said Rajesh Balakrishnan, CEO of the Advanced Materials business. "We're excited to enhance the facility's capabilities and expand our product offerings."

Jayant Dhobley, business head of Chemicals, Fashion & Insulators at Aditya Birla Group, confirmed that the Dalton site will see further investment in the near future. Integration with the group's global technology base is expected to be a key part of the upgrade.

The acquisition underscores the group's long-term commitment to the U.S. economy, as Birla solidifies his position as the largest Indian investor in the country. "This acquisition represents Aditya Birla's strategic entry into the US chemicals industry, extending the business model of our other successful manufacturing businesses in the United States," Birla said.
