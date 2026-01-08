Once completed, the Series B round is expected to raise around USD 70 million, valuing Articul8 AI at more than USD 500 million.

Aditya Birla Ventures (ABV) has invested in the first tranche of the Series B funding round of Articul8 AI, an enterprise-focused generative AI company.

Other investors participating in the round include Adara Ventures and Japan-based NXC Corporation. According to the company, a final strategic closing of the Series B round is expected in the first quarter of 2026, as it finalises participation from select long-term partners.

Once completed, the Series B round is expected to raise around USD 70 million, valuing Articul8 AI at more than USD 500 million. This represents a five-fold increase in valuation compared to its Series A round, achieved in under two years.

The company also continues to receive backing from existing strategic investors such as DigitalBridge and Intel. DigitalBridge recently announced a pending acquisition by SoftBank.

The funds raised will be used to support Articul8's global expansion plans, enhance its proprietary reasoning technology, and scale enterprise deployments across regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Founded less than two years ago, Articul8 AI has reported over USD 90 million in total contract value so far. This marks more than three times growth compared to its 2024 figures, driven by rising demand from enterprise customers seeking secure, domain-specific generative AI solutions.

Articul8 offers a full-stack generative AI platform built around its proprietary ModelMesh reasoning engine. The platform allows enterprises to develop and deploy AI applications within their own security environments, addressing data privacy and regulatory requirements. The company states that its domain-specific models have shown higher accuracy in specialised use cases when compared with general-purpose large language models.

Recent product developments include improvements in table-understanding capabilities and the introduction of domain-specific AI agents designed to process structured data and industry knowledge. These enhancements are aimed at supporting complex workflows in regulated sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and aerospace.

Articul8 has also announced several partnerships and industry recognitions in recent months. These include its selection as the foundational generative AI provider for the Open Power AI Consortium, collaboration with NVIDIA through the Electric Power Research Institute, participation in Google's Agent-to-Agent interoperability initiative, and recognition under Amazon Web Services' Generative AI and Agentic AI programmes. The company also unveiled its next-generation multi-agent platform at the Paris Air Show.

Aditya Birla Ventures focuses on investing in technology-driven and consumer-oriented businesses across sectors including fintech, enterprise technology, healthcare, and AI.