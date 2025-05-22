Aditya Birla's TMRW Expands Physical Presence with LiteStore Partnership With this partnership, TMRW and LiteStore will open 25,000 square feet of new store space in the next 18 months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TMRW

TMRW, a modern house of fashion and lifestyle brands from the Aditya Birla Group, has partnered with LiteStore, a retail-as-a-service expert, to bring its popular online brands into physical stores across India.

TMRW is home to well-known names like Wrogn, Bewakoof, The Indian Garage Co., and Nobero. These brands are loved online, but now, thanks to LiteStore, they will also be available in malls, high streets, and premium outlet centers.

"As an organisation, TMRW's singular mission is to create greater value for our customers," said Manish Singhai, CBO and Business Head at TMRW. "The agility, transparency, and retail expertise offered by LiteStore helped us bring our vision to life."

LiteStore is no stranger to offline success. They've helped brands like NewMe and The Pant Project open real stores. They offer everything from choosing the right location to designing and building the store, hiring staff, and managing day-to-day operations.

With this partnership, TMRW and LiteStore will open 25,000 square feet of new store space in the next 18 months. Stores will include exclusive drand stores, multi-brand stores, and premium outlet centers.

"Retail today is not just about presence, but about adaptability and experience," said Puneet Dinesh, Co-founder of LiteStore. "Our model allows brands to test and refine their offline strategy while remaining agile."

And the results are already showing. Bewakoof opened its first store at Forum South Mall in Bangalore, along with high-street locations in HSR Layout and Koramangala. Wrogn launched its flagship outlet in HSR Layout, while Nobero opened in Amanora Mall, Pune. Other TMRW brands like Urbano, Veirdo, and Juneberry joined FLXY, a multi-brand outlet designed for Gen Z and millennials in Pune.

This collaboration blends the strength of digital-first brands with the power of real-world shopping. With LiteStore's plug-and-play model, TMRW is bringing exciting, well-designed stores closer to customers across India.

By working together, TMRW and LiteStore are changing the way India shops—making fashion more accessible, enjoyable, and innovative.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Vivek Oberoi Acquires 21% Stake in Rutland Square Spirits

"India's rich tea heritage will now meet Scotland's time-honoured spirits tradition," said Oberoi. "This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Promethean Energy Raises USD 2 Mn Funding to Advance Industrial Decarbonisation

With the newly raised funds, Promethean plans to expand its product portfolio, scale operations, and broaden its reach across India and Southeast Asia.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

TikTok Is Laying Off Some U.S.-Based Employees This Week. Here's What We Know.

TikTok did not disclose the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

She Started a Creative Side Hustle While Working 'Dead-End' Jobs — Then Grew It From $10,000 to Over $50,000 a Month: '[It] Became Magnetic'

Alyssa O'Toole, 35, juggled "mismatched uniforms and odd hours" to turn her passion into a business.

By Amanda Breen