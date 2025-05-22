With this partnership, TMRW and LiteStore will open 25,000 square feet of new store space in the next 18 months.

TMRW, a modern house of fashion and lifestyle brands from the Aditya Birla Group, has partnered with LiteStore, a retail-as-a-service expert, to bring its popular online brands into physical stores across India.

TMRW is home to well-known names like Wrogn, Bewakoof, The Indian Garage Co., and Nobero. These brands are loved online, but now, thanks to LiteStore, they will also be available in malls, high streets, and premium outlet centers.

"As an organisation, TMRW's singular mission is to create greater value for our customers," said Manish Singhai, CBO and Business Head at TMRW. "The agility, transparency, and retail expertise offered by LiteStore helped us bring our vision to life."

LiteStore is no stranger to offline success. They've helped brands like NewMe and The Pant Project open real stores. They offer everything from choosing the right location to designing and building the store, hiring staff, and managing day-to-day operations.

With this partnership, TMRW and LiteStore will open 25,000 square feet of new store space in the next 18 months. Stores will include exclusive drand stores, multi-brand stores, and premium outlet centers.

"Retail today is not just about presence, but about adaptability and experience," said Puneet Dinesh, Co-founder of LiteStore. "Our model allows brands to test and refine their offline strategy while remaining agile."

And the results are already showing. Bewakoof opened its first store at Forum South Mall in Bangalore, along with high-street locations in HSR Layout and Koramangala. Wrogn launched its flagship outlet in HSR Layout, while Nobero opened in Amanora Mall, Pune. Other TMRW brands like Urbano, Veirdo, and Juneberry joined FLXY, a multi-brand outlet designed for Gen Z and millennials in Pune.

This collaboration blends the strength of digital-first brands with the power of real-world shopping. With LiteStore's plug-and-play model, TMRW is bringing exciting, well-designed stores closer to customers across India.

By working together, TMRW and LiteStore are changing the way India shops—making fashion more accessible, enjoyable, and innovative.