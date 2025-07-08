You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has appointed Aditya Mangla as the new CEO of its food ordering and delivery business, according to a regulatory filing. The appointment was approved by the company's board of directors on July 6, 2025, and will be effective for a two-year term.

Mangla steps into the role following the completion of Rakesh Ranjan's two-year tenure as CEO. With his exit, Ranjan will cease to be designated as a senior management personnel (SMP) from July 6.

Mangla, who has been with Eternal since March 2021, previously served as head of product for the food delivery division. Over the past four years, he has held multiple leadership roles within the company, including head of supply and head of customer experience, where he focused on strengthening Eternal's restaurant partner network and refining customer engagement across digital channels.

Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal framed Mangla's promotion as a strategic shift in leadership, underscoring the need for deeper systemic thinking and cultural stewardship within the company.

"This isn't just a change of roles," Goyal said in an internal communication. "It's a signal for the kind of leadership we need as we move into our next chapter. Leadership is not just about knowing what to do. It's about learning how to see. Seeing the invisible cause and effect. Seeing not just the first-order outcomes, but the second and third-order consequences of our actions."

Goyal emphasized that the decision was grounded in Mangla's track record of pushing boundaries and challenging senior leadership with thoughtfulness and conviction. "Aditya has also been one of the few leaders in the food delivery team who regularly runs into disagreements and pushes back with me. And I deeply value that," he said. "We don't need more people who agree with everything. We need people who care enough to challenge what doesn't sit right with them, and do so with honesty and respect."

Before joining Eternal, Mangla held senior roles across multiple startups and tech-driven businesses, managing product, marketing, and P&L responsibilities. His cross-functional experience, especially in fast-paced environments, is seen as key to steering Eternal's food delivery arm amid rising competition and evolving consumer behavior.