Foster Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Darkmode Ventures, and several prominent angel investors also backed the seed funding round.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agentic AI startup Adopt AI has secured USD 6 million in seed funding led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Foster Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Darkmode Ventures, and several angel investors.

The funding will help the company expand its platform that transforms existing applications into intelligent, AI-driven experiences.

Founded by Deepak Anchala, Rahul Bhattacharya, and Anirudh Badam, Adopt AI enables businesses to build and embed agent interfaces into their applications. The platform automates workflows and executes complex tasks through natural language commands, allowing users to interact with software more intuitively.

"We are at a pivotal moment in how software is built and experienced," said Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO. "For too long, users have had to adjust to the rigid workflows of applications. Adopt AI shifts this by enabling B2B and consumer applications with complex workflows to evolve into intelligent agents without the need to re-architect the stack."

The company's no-code platform includes an agent builder that learns application workflows and generates actions automatically. It also offers a conversational AI interface that can be embedded within apps or externally, enabling users to complete tasks using natural language.

"Our platform integrates with existing applications, transforms them into agent-driven experiences, and ensures users can take actions with natural language—boosting retention and driving engagement, while providing companies full control over the underlying AI technology," Anchala added.

The founders previously built Slintel, a sales intelligence platform that raised USD 25 million and was acquired by 6sense in 2021.

Adopt AI's team includes former senior engineers from Microsoft and Google, with Chief AI Officer Anirudh Badam bringing over a decade of experience from Microsoft's Seattle HQ. Vijay Sagar, a founding AI engineer, spent 10 years at Google developing machine learning models.

"Adopt AI is at the forefront of a transformative shift in how applications engage with users," said Krishna Mehra, Partner at Elevation Capital. "Their innovative approach to empowering applications with intelligent AI agents has the potential to redefine user experiences across industries."