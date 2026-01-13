The company will use the seed capital to set up manufacturing facilities, accelerate certification programmes and scale engineering capabilities as it builds indigenous aerospace components for defence and global aviation markets

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based aerospace deep-tech startup Misochain Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised ₹18 crore in a seed funding round led by Capital-A, a venture capital fund focused on manufacturing and deep tech. The funding will support the development of indigenous, flight-critical aircraft components for defence and global aviation platforms.

The capital will be used to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility, accelerate product certification programmes, and scale engineering, testing, and MRO capabilities. Misochain aims to serve UAV manufacturers as well as global aerospace customers, strengthening its role in India's expanding aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 by former Honeywell Aerospace engineers Rama Kandula and Murali Krishnan, Misochain develops flight-critical aircraft components that continue to be largely imported into India despite advances in domestic aircraft and defence platforms. Its portfolio includes air data probes, vibration isolation systems, actuators, and solenoid valves that are integral to aircraft flight management and control systems.

The company is among the first in India to pursue indigenous development of air data probes, a tightly regulated segment characterised by high certification barriers, long supplier tenures and extended product lifecycles.

"India has built strong aircraft and defence platforms, yet many flight-critical subsystems still depend on overseas suppliers," said Rama Kandula, Co-Founder and CEO, Misochain Technologies, adding, "This investment allows us to advance certification timelines, expand engineering depth, and move closer to serial deployment across defence and aviation platforms."

Capital-A highlighted Misochain's progress in navigating the complexities of aerospace certification. "Aerospace manufacturing is defined by certification depth, execution discipline, and long product lifecycles," said Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor at Capital-A. "Misochain has crossed a key inflection point by achieving technical qualification for flight-critical systems, placing it among a small group of suppliers with durable relevance to India's defence ecosystem and global aerospace supply chains."

The funding comes amid rising momentum in India's aerospace sector, as global Tier-1 manufacturers expand sourcing from India and defence indigenisation and UAV growth drive demand for certified local components. Industry estimates point to a multi-hundred-crore domestic opportunity for air data probes over the next five years, alongside a significantly larger global market.