The investment marks Affirma Capital's first deal through its India-focused vehicle, the Agastya Capital India Growth Fund, while 360 ONE Asset participated through its Secondaries and Technology-focused strategies.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Affirma Capital, in partnership with 360 ONE Asset and other investors, has agreed to invest up to USD 56 million in RMSI Limited, a prominent engineering and geospatial solutions provider.

The investment marks Affirma Capital's first deal through its India-focused vehicle, the Agastya Capital India Growth Fund, while 360 ONE Asset participated through its Secondaries and Technology-focused strategies.

The partnership highlights Affirma Capital's strong focus on technology and related service sectors. The firm claims to have previously managed successful investments in companies such as TBO Tek, Prodapt, and T-Map Mobility.

The Agastya Capital India Growth Fund aims to make investments between INR 200 and 500 crores in companies valued between INR 500 and 2,500 crores, focusing on consumer, healthcare, technology, and financial services segments.

Founded in 1992 by Ajay Lavakare, Anup Jindal, and Premal Mehta, RMSI Limited is headquartered in Noida with operations across the globe. The company provides comprehensive geospatial and engineering solutions that integrate earth sciences, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to address challenges related to climate resilience, autonomous transportation, and smart utilities.

RMSI's services cover the full geospatial value chain, including data enhancement, conversion, software development, modeling, and consulting for sectors such as navigation, utilities, telecom, and government.

Over the past three decades, RMSI claims to have established itself as a trusted partner for digital transformation, working with clients in more than 35 countries, including several Fortune 500 companies.

With a workforce of over 6,000 professionals, the company delivers innovative solutions that enable smarter and more resilient decision-making. RMSI's core strengths lie in high-growth areas such as AI and ML data annotation, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and mapping technologies.

360 ONE Asset has a record of executing private equity and pre-IPO investments across diverse sectors, with notable deals including Bluestone, Swiggy, Vastu Housing Finance, and OneSource Specialty Pharma.

Affirma Capital, an independent emerging markets private equity firm, manages over USD 4 billion in assets for global institutional investors. With a team of more than 50 professionals across six regional offices in Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai, Mumbai, Dubai, and Johannesburg, the firm continues to strengthen its presence in mid-market growth investments.