Affordability & Broad Distribution Keeps TWS Brands Afloat In India Brands are offering a wide range of products across various price points, from entry-level to premium products, attracting a broad spectrum of consumers

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The global TWS market's sales volume is expected to increase by 3 percent YoY in 2025, according to Counterpoint's latest Global TWS Market Forecast. However, economic instability may further slow market growth. At the same time, TWS devices continue to sustain steady replacement demand, having become everyday essentials like smartphones. New demand remains, particularly for low-end models (priced under $50) in emerging markets. As a result, the market is expected to maintain moderate, steady growth through 2028. Brands such as Xiaomi and JBL are set for double-digit growth in India. Xiaomi is benefiting from affordable pricing and broad distribution, while JBL is benefitting from product diversification and mid-tier success in India.

Additional factors, such as longer device lifespans and a lack of groundbreaking innovation, are also contributing to the slowdown. For instance, boAt is facing headwinds as India's TWS market matures beyond price-led competition. Its core audience – first-time users – has been primarily captured, while repeat buyers are upgrading to feature-rich alternatives. The brand's slow entry into AI-led audio and lack of ecosystem integration have made it vulnerable to erosion. Despite a strong offline presence, boAt is struggling to compete with the growing offline presence of Chinese brands.

On the other hand, JBL, backed by decades of audio expertise, is likely to continue appealing to its loyal customer base with its signature deep and rich bass sound. By offering a wide range of products across various price points, from entry-level to premium, it aims to attract a broad spectrum of consumers. In Q1, JBL showed notable growth in the Indian market, where premiumization has started on the foundation of its affordable offerings. The brand is growing rapidly in the country's mid-price segment, driven by demand for trusted brands and high-quality audio. Competitive pricing and seasonal discounts further boost consumer appeal, stated the report.
