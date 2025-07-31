The report highlights that high-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are being redefined by AI agents that take over routine coordination.

India is poised for the world's largest workforce transformation, with Agentic AI expected to redefine 10.35 million roles by 2030, according to newly released ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025, conducted with Pearson.

This shift signals a generational opportunity for India's vast talent base—shifting from process-driven tasks to purpose-led innovation and enabling a reimagined future of work. The recent news of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, laying off 12,000 employees, could be the proof of this shift.

"India's AI journey is at a defining moment with Agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030," said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center.

ServiceNow's AI Maturity Index identifies Indian AI Pacesetters who are leading this transformation by getting five things right: a clear AI vision, platform-first thinking, the right talent mix, strong governance, and scaled Agentic AI implementation. The impact is significant with 57 per cent reporting improved efficiency and productivity.

"India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation. The message for Indian enterprises is clear: the era of scattered pilots is behind us. Competing globally now requires bold execution, integrated strategy, and genuine human-AI collaboration based on trust, transparency, and skill," said Mathur.

The report highlights that high-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are being redefined by AI agents that take over routine coordination. High-augmentation roles such as implementation consultants and system admins are increasingly partnering with AI—not competing with it.

In terms of sectors, manufacturing (8 million), retail (7.6 million) and education (2.5 million) will bear the highest impact of this transformation, spurring a seismic shift in how these industries operate and innovate. With the world's largest youth population and a dynamic digital economy, India is poised to add 3 million tech workers over the next five years.

The AI Maturity Index shows that as enterprises shift toward real-world AI deployment, they are prioritizing future-forward roles such as AI Configurators (66 per cent), Experience Designers (57 per cent), and Data Scientists (65 per cent).

Enterprise ambitions are expanding in parallel, and the results show that Indian organisations are moving decisively beyond pilots and proofs of concept (POCs), signalling a bold readiness to operationalize AI at scale. 13.5 per cent of tech budgets are already committed to AI adoption and 25 per cent of Indian enterprises are in the transformation phase—outpacing markets like Singapore (20 per cent) and Australia (21 per cent).

Enterprises that redesigned workflows with AI reported a 63 per cent boost in productivity. While India's AI journey is gaining remarkable momentum, challenges remain. Data security tops the list of concerns for 30 per cent of Indian enterprises—the highest in the region. Additionally, 26 per cent of organizations remain unclear about the future skillsets required, highlighting the urgent need for strategic foresight and structured, cross-functional reskilling pathways.

To truly harness its potential, Indian enterprises must equip employees not only to review AI outputs, but to actively interrogate the processes and data that shape them. Becoming an AI-powered organization means building with trust, fostering autonomy, and seamlessly integrating AI to elevate human potential across roles. As India transitions from a labour-centric to an AI-powered economy, it has a historic opportunity to set global benchmarks in responsible innovation, unlocking the full power of its talent potential.