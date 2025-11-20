Agraga secures ₹100 Crore in Pre-Series B Funding Led by Bajaj Finserv Group

Agraga has said that the fresh capital will be used towards its cross-border focused logistics business, expand its LCL (Less-than-Container Load) vertical, and scale its technology investments across automation, real-time visibility, and embedded financial services.

Agraga, a digital freight forwarder working with cross-border logistics, has raised INR 100 crore in its Pre-Series B round, led by Bajaj Finserv Group, with participation from existing investor IvyCap Ventures, alongside select global angel investors.

Agraga has said that the fresh capital will be used towards its cross-border focused logistics business, expand its LCL (Less-than-Container Load) vertical, and scale its technology investments across automation, real-time visibility, and embedded financial services. The company also plans to expand its presence across major Indian export clusters.

According to Agraga, global freight forwarding has remained fragmented, opaque, and heavily dependent on manual processes involving multiple intermediaries, and the company is re-engineering this system through a unified, end-to-end digital platform that integrates freight, customs, warehousing, and financial services.

Since its inception in 2021, Agraga has served more than 700 customers and 1,000 vendors across 40 geographies, with partnerships with leading financial institutions such as ICICI Bank & IDFC First Bank.

Venkatesh Narayanaswamy, Co-founder and CEO, Agraga, said, "This investment marks a major milestone in Agraga's journey to make global trade simple, transparent, and reliable for Indian exporters. We are grateful to our investors for their continued belief in our vision. The new capital will allow us to deepen our technology stack, strengthen partnerships across trade ecosystems, and expand internationally, all toward our mission of making global shipping as easy and reliable as booking a cab."

Sam Subramaniam, President - Private Equity and Group Strategy Head, Bajaj Finserv, the Lead Investor, said, "At Bajaj Finserv Group, we invest in tech-driven businesses that act as ecosystem enablers and demonstrate sustainable, long-term value. Agraga perfectly fits this mandate with its technology-led platform that serves the global shipping needs of mid-market and SME clients. By delivering seamless logistics integration, it enables clients to connect to global supply chains and build scalable growth. We look forward to supporting Agraga in its next phase of expansion."

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, said, "Agraga is redefining the future of logistics by leveraging technology to simplify global trade for India's MSMEs—a segment critical to our economy. Their integrated platform approach, combining automation, visibility, and financial enablement, is addressing long-standing inefficiencies in cross-border freight. We are happy to continue our partnership with Agraga as they scale their impact and strengthen India's position in global supply chains."