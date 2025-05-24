Agri-Commerce Startup Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak Raises $1.3 Million to Fuel National Expansion Founded by Santosh Srivastava and Ishaan Hukku, KSKT operates a farm-to-fork supply chain platform that directly connects over 5,000 farmers with a customer base of more than 32,000 across both B2B and B2C segments

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak (KSKT), a fast-growing agri-commerce startup, has secured $1.3 million in a funding round led by Keiretsu Forum and Favcy's 1stCheque Angel Network. The round comprises both equity and debt, and is expected to power the company's next phase of growth, including a major expansion into more than 20 Indian cities.

Founded by Santosh Srivastava and Ishaan Hukku, KSKT operates a farm-to-fork supply chain platform that directly connects over 5,000 farmers with a customer base of more than 32,000 across both B2B and B2C segments. The company aims to onboard over 50,000 farmers in the coming phases and enhance its operational backbone using AI-driven demand forecasting tools to optimize supply, reduce waste, and respond swiftly to market shifts.

According to data shared by the company, KSKT reported revenue of INR 14.5 crore for FY25, reflecting a fourfold year-on-year growth. The founders have set an ambitious target of reaching INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue within the next three years, leveraging data, logistics, and an expanding network of farmers and urban consumers.

"Our model is built to reduce friction in the agricultural supply chain while ensuring consistent quality and price transparency," said co-founder Santosh Srivastava, highlighting the company's operational efficiency. KSKT claims a 68 per cent repeat customer usage rate and minimal wastage of just 3 per cent, which it attributes to its tight-knit logistics and real-time tracking systems.

The startup is a part of Favcy's 1to10 Accelerator program, which backs high-growth potential startups from India's tier II and tier III cities. KSKT was selected for its early traction, revenue performance, and scalable model. The accelerator is currently accepting applications for its Summer 2025 Cohort, further extending opportunities for regional entrepreneurs looking to scale.

The capital infusion will not only support city-wise expansion and deeper market penetration but also go into fortifying KSKT's tech infrastructure, enhancing its predictive analytics and platform capabilities to manage supply chain complexities as volumes increase.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Vivek Oberoi Acquires 21% Stake in Rutland Square Spirits

"India's rich tea heritage will now meet Scotland's time-honoured spirits tradition," said Oberoi. "This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures."

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Thought Leaders

Why Dubai Is the Next Global Haven for Entrepreneurs and the Ultra-Wealthy

I moved to Dubai 16 years ago to build something real. Here's my journey and the city's role in shaping my success.

By Henri Al Helaly
Business News

'I Run My House Like a Military Operation': Skims Chief Emma Grede Says This Is Her Precise Daily Routine

Grede is a CEO, founder, and serial entrepreneur. Here's how she prioritizes her day.

By Sherin Shibu