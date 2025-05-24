Founded by Santosh Srivastava and Ishaan Hukku, KSKT operates a farm-to-fork supply chain platform that directly connects over 5,000 farmers with a customer base of more than 32,000 across both B2B and B2C segments

Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak (KSKT), a fast-growing agri-commerce startup, has secured $1.3 million in a funding round led by Keiretsu Forum and Favcy's 1stCheque Angel Network. The round comprises both equity and debt, and is expected to power the company's next phase of growth, including a major expansion into more than 20 Indian cities.

Founded by Santosh Srivastava and Ishaan Hukku, KSKT operates a farm-to-fork supply chain platform that directly connects over 5,000 farmers with a customer base of more than 32,000 across both B2B and B2C segments. The company aims to onboard over 50,000 farmers in the coming phases and enhance its operational backbone using AI-driven demand forecasting tools to optimize supply, reduce waste, and respond swiftly to market shifts.

According to data shared by the company, KSKT reported revenue of INR 14.5 crore for FY25, reflecting a fourfold year-on-year growth. The founders have set an ambitious target of reaching INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue within the next three years, leveraging data, logistics, and an expanding network of farmers and urban consumers.

"Our model is built to reduce friction in the agricultural supply chain while ensuring consistent quality and price transparency," said co-founder Santosh Srivastava, highlighting the company's operational efficiency. KSKT claims a 68 per cent repeat customer usage rate and minimal wastage of just 3 per cent, which it attributes to its tight-knit logistics and real-time tracking systems.

The startup is a part of Favcy's 1to10 Accelerator program, which backs high-growth potential startups from India's tier II and tier III cities. KSKT was selected for its early traction, revenue performance, and scalable model. The accelerator is currently accepting applications for its Summer 2025 Cohort, further extending opportunities for regional entrepreneurs looking to scale.

The capital infusion will not only support city-wise expansion and deeper market penetration but also go into fortifying KSKT's tech infrastructure, enhancing its predictive analytics and platform capabilities to manage supply chain complexities as volumes increase.