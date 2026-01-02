The fresh funding will support its expansion plans and strengthen services offered to farmers and farmer organisations.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New Delhi-based agritech company Arya.ag has raised INR 725 crore (around USD 80.3 million) in its Series D funding round led by GEF Capital Partners.

In July 2025, Arya.ag raised USD 29 million through an equity round. Separately, its agri-commerce subsidiary, Aryatech, secured USD 19.8 million commitment from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to guarantee a debt facility.

The company said the combined funding will support its expansion plans and strengthen services offered to farmers and farmer organisations.

According to Arya.ag, the new capital will be used to promote climate-smart and market-driven agricultural practices. The firm aims to improve access to technology solutions for smallholder farmers to help them manage climate-related risks. It also plans to enhance its systems to reduce post-harvest losses at farms and across the agricultural supply chain.

Founded in 2013 by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra, and Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag operates an integrated grain commerce platform that includes pre-harvest advisory, storage, financing, and trade services. Its model enables farmers to choose when and where to sell produce using farm-level data, warehousing infrastructure, and credit access.

The company operates across around 60% of Indian districts, with a network of about 12,000 agri-warehouses. It handles nearly USD 3 billion worth of grain annually and has facilitated over USD 1.5 billion in agricultural loans. Arya.ag reported net revenue of INR 300 crore in H1 FY26, with profits rising to INR 31.5 crore.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor, while PwC, JSA, and Aeka provided advisory support. Arya.ag operates in a competitive landscape alongside agritech firms such as Ninjacart, DeHaat, AgroStar, Samunnati, and WayCool.