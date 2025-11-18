Agritech Startup BigHaat to Raise INR 37 Cr in Extended Series C Round The funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Bengaluru-based full stack agritech platform BigHaat is set to raise about INR 37 crore (USD 4.1 million) from its existing investors in an extended Series C round, according to Entrackr.

Regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies show that the startup has approved a special resolution to issue 3,39,450 Series C2 preference shares at a price of INR 1,090 each.

The fresh investment is led by JM Financial India, which plans to infuse INR 15 crore. Existing investors Ashish Ramesh Kacholia and Suresh Kumar Agarwal are set to add INR 10 crore each. Several individual backers, including Neeraj Chaudhary, Kapil Dave, Usha Sharma, and Pramod Kumar Lahoty, along with other angel investors, will also participate in the round.

As per the filings, the newly raised capital will be used to meet the company's working capital needs and support capital expenditure aimed at sustaining its current growth. The funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

BigHaat was founded in January 2015 by Sateesh Nukala, Sachin Nandwana, and Kiran Vunnam. The company operates a digital agriculture platform that offers farmers a wide selection of agricultural inputs such as seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, nutrients, and farm equipment.

It also provides advisory services that cover crop health, soil conditions, and weather trends. Farmers can access the platform through a mobile application, website, or phone support in multiple regional languages.

Along with advisory services, BigHaat manages distribution, marketing, and operations for various agricultural needs.

The company has raised around USD 26 million so far, which includes an INR 100 crore round led by JM Financial in January 2022.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Pype AI Secures USD 1.2 Mn in Pre-Seed Funding

The round was led by Kalaari Capital, with additional participation from Wyser Capital and Tenity.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India Pushes For Digital Privacy With DPDP Rules, 2025: Key Takeaways, Impact on SMEs, and more

India's new data privacy rules place consent and accountability at the core of digital governance.

By Kul Bhushan
News and Trends

Snapdeal Parent AceVector Gets SEBI Approval for IPO

The company, founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) under the confidential filing route in July.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Leadership

What Strong Business Partnerships Can Teach You (If You Let Them)

Borrowing brand equity is easy, but earning customer trust takes operational depth.

By Vivek Oberoi