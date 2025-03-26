Agritech Startup Grow Indigo Secures USD 10 Mn from BII to Scale Carbon Farming Initiatives The funding will accelerate the expansion of Grow Indigo's regenerative agriculture programs across India, promoting sustainability and improved farmer livelihoods.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Usha Barwale Zehr, Executive Director of Grow Indigo|LinkedIn

Mumbai-based agritech startup Grow Indigo has raised USD 10 million from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor.

The funding will accelerate the expansion of Grow Indigo's regenerative agriculture programs across India, promoting sustainability and improved farmer livelihoods.

"Regenerative agriculture is the future of farming—not only for improving soil health and conserving water but also for creating better livelihoods for millions of smallholder farmers," said Dr Usha Barwale Zehr, Executive Director of Grow Indigo.

"With this funding, we will accelerate farmer enrollment and scale carbon farming initiatives. Maintaining integrity of the sustainability outcomes, by way of carbon credits and Scope 3 emission reductions, is of utmost importance to us and will bring maximum value to farmers with our science-backed MRV offerings. We are thrilled to be partnering with BII to pursue these critical objectives for India's sustainability objectives," she added.

Founded in 2018, Grow Indigo operates in 16 states, with 2,500,000 acres enrolled, over 2,000 distribution partners, and a team of 600+ field staff. The startup provides end-to-end agri-solutions, from seed treatment to soil health supplements, crop protection, and micronutrients, helping farmers boost income and reduce resource wastage.

A leader in regenerative practices like direct-seeded rice and no-tillage farming, Grow Indigo enhances soil health, conserves water, and reduces emissions. The startup also connects farmers to voluntary carbon markets, enabling them to earn from soil carbon credits, with a majority of the revenue flowing back to them.

With four carbon farming projects underway, Grow Indigo expects to generate its first carbon credits soon. Backed by BII, the company aims to enroll millions of farmers and acres within the next two years, reinforcing India's sustainability objectives.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

GreenFortune Secures $4.5M Funding to Expand Nationwide and Enhance Tech Platform

The fresh capital, approximately INR 39 crore, will drive the company's ambitious plans for national expansion, a sixfold increase in volume, and the development of its proprietary PartnerGate platform into a full-stack solution to enhance customer service.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Here are five encouraging books for business owners trying to grow their companies.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

HIL Limited Rebrands to BirlaNu Limited with $150 Million Investment for Global Expansion

The company has announced a $150 million investment as part of its strategy to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2028.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zaggle Acquires 38.34% Stake in Mobileware Technologies

This investment highlights Zaggle's ongoing strategy to expand its fintech capabilities and offer enhanced payment solutions to businesses.

By Entrepreneur Staff