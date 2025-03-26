The funding will accelerate the expansion of Grow Indigo's regenerative agriculture programs across India, promoting sustainability and improved farmer livelihoods.

Mumbai-based agritech startup Grow Indigo has raised USD 10 million from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor.

The funding will accelerate the expansion of Grow Indigo's regenerative agriculture programs across India, promoting sustainability and improved farmer livelihoods.

"Regenerative agriculture is the future of farming—not only for improving soil health and conserving water but also for creating better livelihoods for millions of smallholder farmers," said Dr Usha Barwale Zehr, Executive Director of Grow Indigo.

"With this funding, we will accelerate farmer enrollment and scale carbon farming initiatives. Maintaining integrity of the sustainability outcomes, by way of carbon credits and Scope 3 emission reductions, is of utmost importance to us and will bring maximum value to farmers with our science-backed MRV offerings. We are thrilled to be partnering with BII to pursue these critical objectives for India's sustainability objectives," she added.

Founded in 2018, Grow Indigo operates in 16 states, with 2,500,000 acres enrolled, over 2,000 distribution partners, and a team of 600+ field staff. The startup provides end-to-end agri-solutions, from seed treatment to soil health supplements, crop protection, and micronutrients, helping farmers boost income and reduce resource wastage.

A leader in regenerative practices like direct-seeded rice and no-tillage farming, Grow Indigo enhances soil health, conserves water, and reduces emissions. The startup also connects farmers to voluntary carbon markets, enabling them to earn from soil carbon credits, with a majority of the revenue flowing back to them.

With four carbon farming projects underway, Grow Indigo expects to generate its first carbon credits soon. Backed by BII, the company aims to enroll millions of farmers and acres within the next two years, reinforcing India's sustainability objectives.