AgriVijay, a Maharashtra-based climate action social enterprise focused on renewable and green energy solutions for farmers and rural households, has announced successful exits for two of its early investors. The company said the investors realised returns of up to 400 percent following a phase of strong business performance and expansion.

The exiting investors are AIC JKLU, the incubation arm of JK Lakshmipat University supported by AIM and NITI Aayog, and early angel backer Sanvali Kaushik. Both had invested in 2022, before the startup secured its first major venture capital round.

Their exit comes soon after AgriVijay welcomed two new investors, ABIF IIT Kharagpur and veteran banker Joginder Singh Shekhawat. With these additions, the company's total capital raised since 2020 has reached INR 2.47 crore.

The company is now engaged in pre Series A discussions and has also received acquisition interest from industry players. Its progress has further been recognised through the ANIC 2.0 Challenge by AIM and NITI Aayog 2023, from which it will receive a grant of INR 1 crore to scale its Make in India renewable energy innovations for smallholder farmers.

Co-founder Shobha Chanchlani said, "We built AgriVijay with the belief that clean energy should be accessible for every rural family. Profitability was never the goal we chased. It emerged naturally because we stayed true to our mission and focused on serving farmers sincerely."

Founder Vimal Panjwani highlighted, "In a time when many startups are burning cash, we chose to remain frugal and concentrate on fundamentals. We worked on empowering last mile entrepreneurs and building trust village by village. The investor exit validates that approach. Our mission is simple. We aim to reduce the farmer's cost, increase their income, and support rural India in shifting to renewable energy."

AgriVijay reported 105 percent year on year growth, profitability in FY 2024–25, and annual revenue crossing INR 5 crore. The company states that it has enabled clean energy access for more than ten thousand rural families across 18 states, while contributing to reduced emissions, lower firewood consumption, and improved livelihood outcomes.