AgroStar Bags $30 Mn from Just Climate and Existing Investors AgroStar said that the funding will enable it to accelerate its national omnichannel expansion, drive new product innovations across both input and output verticals, and invest in AI capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shardul Sheth - Co-founder & CEO, Agrostar

AgroStar, the AgTech platform, has announced it has raised USD 30 million in equity capital from Just Climate, established by Generation Investment Management. The company's existing investors also participated in the round, while The Raine Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

According to the company, it uses a proprietary AI-powered technology stack to provide real-time advisory to millions of farmers across India, along with a portfolio of over 200 AgroStar-branded agri-inputs. The company has reached over 10 million farmers through an omnichannel network of over 10,000 retail stores and its direct-to-farmer digital platform.

Kimaye, the company's fresh produce range, has a presence in premium supermarkets across 25+ countries.

Shardul Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO, AgroStar, said, "Indian agriculture stands at a critical juncture—climate variability and degraded soils threaten our farmers' livelihoods, and the need to address these challenges has never been clearer and more urgent. Partnering with Just Climate brings far more than capital; they bring deep expertise in scaling natural climate solutions and the conviction to back businesses driving real systemic change. With the recent investment, we will accelerate our mission of Helping Farmers Win, with tech-enabled sustainable farming solutions that increase their incomes and profitability. We are privileged to partner with Just Climate, who share our conviction that farmer prosperity and environmental sustainability are mutually reinforcing outcomes."

AgroStar said that the funding will enable it to accelerate its national omnichannel expansion, drive new product innovations across both input and output verticals, and invest in AI capabilities.

Siddarth Shrikanth, Director, Just Climate, said, "Indian agriculture is a key priority for our strategy, both from the perspective of climate and nature action, as well as to ensure a just transition for people. While solutions such as higher quality seeds and biological inputs exist, large gaps in trust, knowledge, and distribution have constrained market adoption among the smallholders that make up the vast majority of Indian agriculture. As our first investment in India from our global Natural Climate Solutions strategy, we are delighted to be backing AgroStar and partnering with founders and existing investors. The company has built a substantial track record as a trusted partner to farmers, and we are looking forward to supporting them as they scale up their presence across India to achieve their goals for carbon abatement, water savings, and improved farmer livelihoods.

Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, said, "We have been with Sitanshu and Shardul from the very start as they reimagined Indian agriculture from the ground up. What they've created is remarkable: a deeply trusted omnichannel platform that millions of smallholder farmers turn to for the right advice, quality inputs, and fair market access, making farming truly profitable again. AgroStar has stayed the course, patiently forging a full-stack agri enterprise that farmers turn to season after season. Our conviction in the team has only grown stronger over the years as they continue to prove that real, lasting change in Indian agriculture comes from building trust, delivering value, and staying rooted in the farmer's reality."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Stylework Secures ₹30 Cr Funding Led by Equentis

The company is backed by investors including Capri Global Holdings, SCIF Fund, We Founder Circle, Inflection Point Ventures, Ah Ventures, and BizdateUp.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Inside Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar's Mega Budget: Big Stars, Bigger Action, and a High-Stakes Gamble

Inside the ₹250+ crore action epic that unites India's biggest stars — but can Dhurandhar turn hype into box-office heat?

By Reema Chhabda
News and Trends

Luma AI Bags $900 Mn in Series C, Partners with HUMAIN

Luma AI will also now be a customer of HUMAIN, as the PIF company builds 'Project Halo', a 2-gigawatt AI supercluster in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the world's largest compute infrastructure buildouts.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh

HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.

By Steve Harvey
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams