AgroStar said that the funding will enable it to accelerate its national omnichannel expansion, drive new product innovations across both input and output verticals, and invest in AI capabilities.

AgroStar, the AgTech platform, has announced it has raised USD 30 million in equity capital from Just Climate, established by Generation Investment Management. The company's existing investors also participated in the round, while The Raine Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

According to the company, it uses a proprietary AI-powered technology stack to provide real-time advisory to millions of farmers across India, along with a portfolio of over 200 AgroStar-branded agri-inputs. The company has reached over 10 million farmers through an omnichannel network of over 10,000 retail stores and its direct-to-farmer digital platform.

Kimaye, the company's fresh produce range, has a presence in premium supermarkets across 25+ countries.

Shardul Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO, AgroStar, said, "Indian agriculture stands at a critical juncture—climate variability and degraded soils threaten our farmers' livelihoods, and the need to address these challenges has never been clearer and more urgent. Partnering with Just Climate brings far more than capital; they bring deep expertise in scaling natural climate solutions and the conviction to back businesses driving real systemic change. With the recent investment, we will accelerate our mission of Helping Farmers Win, with tech-enabled sustainable farming solutions that increase their incomes and profitability. We are privileged to partner with Just Climate, who share our conviction that farmer prosperity and environmental sustainability are mutually reinforcing outcomes."

Siddarth Shrikanth, Director, Just Climate, said, "Indian agriculture is a key priority for our strategy, both from the perspective of climate and nature action, as well as to ensure a just transition for people. While solutions such as higher quality seeds and biological inputs exist, large gaps in trust, knowledge, and distribution have constrained market adoption among the smallholders that make up the vast majority of Indian agriculture. As our first investment in India from our global Natural Climate Solutions strategy, we are delighted to be backing AgroStar and partnering with founders and existing investors. The company has built a substantial track record as a trusted partner to farmers, and we are looking forward to supporting them as they scale up their presence across India to achieve their goals for carbon abatement, water savings, and improved farmer livelihoods.

Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, said, "We have been with Sitanshu and Shardul from the very start as they reimagined Indian agriculture from the ground up. What they've created is remarkable: a deeply trusted omnichannel platform that millions of smallholder farmers turn to for the right advice, quality inputs, and fair market access, making farming truly profitable again. AgroStar has stayed the course, patiently forging a full-stack agri enterprise that farmers turn to season after season. Our conviction in the team has only grown stronger over the years as they continue to prove that real, lasting change in Indian agriculture comes from building trust, delivering value, and staying rooted in the farmer's reality."