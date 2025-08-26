Ahmedabad-based Spacetech Startup Omspace Raises INR 25 Cr Omspace is developing a reusable small satellite launch vehicle designed to carry about 350 kilograms of payload to Low Earth Orbit.

Omspace Rocket & Exploration team

Omspace Rocket and Exploration, an Ahmedabad-based space tech startup, has raised INR 25 crore (USD 3 million) in a pre-seed funding round from a family office of Dubai-based Surya.

The fresh capital will be directed toward the third test of the company's solid fuel engine, a sub-orbital rocket launch, and advanced trials of its liquid cryogenic engine. Additional investments will be aimed at strengthening infrastructure, bringing in specialised talent, and supporting reusability testing and system integration for its Infinity-I launch vehicle.

The startup was founded in June 2020 by Dr Ravindra Raj Binod Mistri, Maulik Mota, and Stutika Padamshali.

Omspace is developing Infinity-I, a reusable small satellite launch vehicle designed to carry about 350 kilograms of payload to Low Earth Orbit at altitudes of up to 800 kilometers. The firm positions the model as a modular and fuel-efficient solution for small and nano satellites.

Omspace claims to have completed two solid fuel rocket engine tests and ignitor trials for its liquid cryogenic engine. The startup established offices in Ahmedabad and expanded globally with its UAE branch, OSRE FZC. It is preparing for its first commercial launch, targeted for January 2028.

"We are building the future of India in space, and this is just the beginning. With the global small satellite launch market expected to exceed USD 55 billion, India must expand its presence. This funding represents belief in our vision to make launches faster, more affordable, and more accessible," said Dr Mistri, Founder and CEO.

India's private spacetech sector is gradually picking up momentum. Apart from Omspace, Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Bellatrix Aerospace are among the top funded spacetech firms in India.
