Nearly 48% of companies anticipate spending over half of their technology budgets on digital initiatives by 2030

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the global business environment continues to face heightened uncertainty and complexity, enterprises are rethinking their digital priorities. A new study by Nasscom and consulting firm Avasant , 'Digital Enterprise 2025' reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) is moving from experimentation to core strategy, with organisations across sectors adopting AI-first operating models.

In 2024, 67 per cent of enterprises spent at least 10 per cent of their digital budgets on AI up significantly from previous years. In 2025, this is expected to rise further, with enterprises likely to allocate 18 per cent of their digital tech budgets to AI, compared to 14 per cent in 2024. Despite ongoing economic volatility, overall digital spending remains resilient, with AI becoming the focal point of growth.

"2025 will mark a decisive turning point in enterprise transformation, where the shift from digital-first to AI-first becomes not just a strategy, but an operational imperative," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom. "The transition to synchronous AI agents marks a fundamental shift towards seamless human-machine collaboration, unlocking new levels of productivity and innovation."

AI agents gaining traction

One of the report's key findings is the growing presence of AI agents—autonomous, interactive systems capable of executing complex tasks. These agents are beginning to be deployed within synchronous AI architectures, designed for real-time responses and cross-functional integration.

Currently, 27 per cent of enterprises have AI agents either in production or at scale. A further 31 per cent are at the proof-of-concept (PoC) stage, while another 30 per cent plan to initiate PoCs or scale up deployments in 2025. As a result, spending on AI agents is projected to increase three- to fourfold this year, often diverting resources away from conventional or generative AI projects.

"In 2025, we're seeing a decisive surge in digital investments—81 per cent of enterprises expect higher digital spending compared to last year, with a strong focus on AI technologies, including predictive, generative, and synchronous AI. This reflects a growing conviction among business leaders that an AI-first approach is not just a technology strategy, but a core business imperative," said Akshay Khanna, Managing Partner at Avasant.

Focus on AI readiness

As organisations accelerate their AI adoption, they are also investing heavily in infrastructure readiness. The report shows that 57 per cent of AI spending in 2024 was directed toward foundational investments, 32 per cent on robust data and cloud infrastructure, 13 per cent on compute capabilities, and 12 per cent on adapting enterprise applications for AI integration.

This indicates that organisations are focusing on building sustainable, scalable systems to support long-term AI integration.

Looking ahead, nearly 48 per cent of companies anticipate spending over half of their technology budgets on digital initiatives by 2030. This long-term shift indicates that organisations view AI not just as a short-term solution, but as a fundamental enabler of new operating models.

The report highlights a growing trend towards hybrid, AI-human work environments and socially responsible AI systems that support real-time decision-making. These frameworks aim to blend autonomy with accountability, forming the basis for next-generation enterprise models.