AI Astrology Startup MyNaksh Raises INR 7.5 Cr Funding

MyNaksh, an AI-powered astrology startup, has secured INR 7.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Eximius Ventures and Gemba Capital, with additional participation from Infinyte Club and several angel investors. The round is among the largest pre-seed raises in India's growing online astrology space.

The startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to strengthen product development, enhance personalisation, and position astrology as a modern tool for self-awareness and personal growth while staying rooted in cultural traditions.

Founded by Nitesh Salvi, Devaang Agarwalla, Gaurav Mohta, and Piyush Nagle, MyNaksh integrates AI-driven personalisation with guidance from human astrologers. Its subscription model offers users a customised astrology guide, supplemented by paid consultations with experts. Over time, the AI adapts to user behaviour and context, delivering tailored insights, while human astrologers provide depth and authenticity.

Competing with platforms such as Astrotalk, AstroSage, and Click Astro, MyNaksh differentiates itself with its AI-first, human-in-the-loop approach.

"MyNaksh is a personal guide for each individual's life journey, delivered via a product that understands their unique context and offers deeper experiences with each passing day than the chat-first format available online," said Nitesh Salvi, Founder and CEO of MyNaksh. "This fundraise accelerates our mission to restore astrology's status as a credible, culturally rooted, and deeply personal tool for self-awareness and growth."