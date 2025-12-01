AI Boom: Adani To Invest $5 Billion In Google Data Centers Adani Group had earlier announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc., via AdaniConneX Pvt., to develop India's largest AI data center campus in Andhra Pradesh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Representative image

Adani Group plans to invest $5 billion in Google's artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Andhra Pradesh. The development comes close to the heels of the announcement of Adani Enterprises's partnership with Google to establish India's largest AI datacenter campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer, said, "The investment will expand. It's not only Google; many other parties are also interested in collaborating with us, especially as datacenter capacity reaches one gigawatt or beyond. The details are yet to be finalized," Singh was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event.

India's datacenter investment is booming, with projections of $30 billion to $1.6 trillion in investments expected over the next five years to support rising data consumption and AI growth, suggest reports.

In October, Google said that it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up the AI datacenter.

"The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape. This is more than just an investment in infrastructure," Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, had earlier said.

The group, which has business interests across transport, energy, building materials, data centres and logistics, plans to raise about INR 90,000 crore in debt in the next financial year. The company has earmarked capital expenditure of INR 1.5 lakh crore for the next financial year, the CFO added.

Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

The foundational pillars of the Google AI hub developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX include purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam that will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India's AI capabilities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae