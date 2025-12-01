Adani Group had earlier announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc., via AdaniConneX Pvt., to develop India's largest AI data center campus in Andhra Pradesh.

Adani Group plans to invest $5 billion in Google's artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Andhra Pradesh. The development comes close to the heels of the announcement of Adani Enterprises's partnership with Google to establish India's largest AI datacenter campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer, said, "The investment will expand. It's not only Google; many other parties are also interested in collaborating with us, especially as datacenter capacity reaches one gigawatt or beyond. The details are yet to be finalized," Singh was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event.

India's datacenter investment is booming, with projections of $30 billion to $1.6 trillion in investments expected over the next five years to support rising data consumption and AI growth, suggest reports.

In October, Google said that it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up the AI datacenter.

"The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape. This is more than just an investment in infrastructure," Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, had earlier said.

The group, which has business interests across transport, energy, building materials, data centres and logistics, plans to raise about INR 90,000 crore in debt in the next financial year. The company has earmarked capital expenditure of INR 1.5 lakh crore for the next financial year, the CFO added.

Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

The foundational pillars of the Google AI hub developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX include purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam that will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India's AI capabilities.