AI CERTs Launches 'Mission AI-Saksham' to Bridge India's AI Skills Gap with Free College Certifications

In an effort to address India's growing demand for AI talent, global certification provider AI CERTs has launched Mission AI-Saksham, a new initiative offering free AI certifications to students across Indian colleges and universities. The program aims to equip the next generation with role-specific, industry-ready skills in artificial intelligence.

The initiative comes at a time when India's AI job market is set to expand rapidly. Projections suggest that by 2027, the country will require 2.3 million AI professionals, but only around 1.2 million will be available, highlighting a significant talent shortfall. Mission AI-Saksham seeks to tackle this challenge by partnering with educational institutions from a wide range of disciplines, including engineering, management, commerce, and the arts, to integrate AI CERTs' curriculum into existing academic programs.

"As artificial intelligence reshapes global industries, the mismatch between academic curriculum and real-world job requirements has never been more evident," said Chintan Dave, General Manager at AI CERTs. "'Mission AI-Saksham' is our response to this challenge. It's an invitation for institutions and students alike to co-create a learning ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and aligned with tomorrow's demands."

The initiative will provide free access to AI CERTs' role-aligned certification programs, complemented by workshops, embedded AI modules, and community-based learning. The goal is to foster a new generation of AI-literate graduates who are ready to meet the evolving needs of the tech workforce.

