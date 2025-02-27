This fresh capital injection builds on the company's earlier USD 5.5 million raise, which included investments from Multicoin Capital, Woodstock Fund, Krafton, IOSG Ventures, Pravega Ventures, and Tykhe Block Ventures.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FanTV, the leading AI-powered content platform operating on the Sui blockchain, has secured an additional USD 3 million in strategic investment. The funding round, backed by Mysten Labs, Cypher Capital, CoinSwitch Ventures, and Illuminati Capital, will propel FanTV's mission to redefine digital content creation through advanced AI-driven tools.

This fresh capital injection builds on the company's earlier USD 5.5 million raise, which included investments from Multicoin Capital, Woodstock Fund, Krafton, IOSG Ventures, Pravega Ventures, and Tykhe Block Ventures.

The latest funding will be directed towards enhancing AI-powered tools for creators, expanding the platform's global creator network, and implementing user growth strategies.

As a pioneering AI and blockchain-powered content platform, FanTV has rapidly gained traction, attracting over 8 million users and 80,000 creators. The platform has facilitated more than 30 million transactions and processes 1.2 million hours of AI-generated content each month, making it the largest AI-driven content platform across all blockchains.

FanTV empowers creators to produce diverse digital media, including music, videos, podcasts, web series, and vlogs, with AI-driven enhancements. Notable creators such as TrevinVSNFT, Bitcoin educator Kashif Raza, CryptoIndia, and BlockFuel have made significant contributions to the platform.

Leading the charge at FanTV is Founder & CEO Prashan Agarwal, formerly the CEO of Gaana, India's premier music streaming platform, which scaled to 180 million users and secured USD 115 million in funding from Tencent. Under his leadership, FanTV is removing traditional barriers to content creation, democratizing access to AI tools for creators worldwide.

"We firmly believe that creativity exists within everyone, but conventional content creation barriers have kept many voices from being heard. FanTV's AI tools are changing this, enabling millions to create and share their vision. The future of social media is not passive consumption but active AI-powered content creation, and FanTV is leading this transformation," said Agarwal.

Beyond facilitating seamless content creation, FanTV is revolutionising how creators monetise their work. Through AI-driven tools, digital tipping, and personalised Creator Coins, the platform allows users to support creators directly while enabling content ownership. Its economic model integrates paid AI features with engagement rewards, allowing users to buy credits for premium tools, tip creators, and even launch custom digital tokens for exclusive content.

Adeniyi Abioudin, Co-founder of Sui, stated, "FanTV is at the forefront of the AI and blockchain convergence, creating real-world use cases at an unprecedented speed. They're shaping the future of digital content."

With this latest funding round, FanTV is poised to scale its AI capabilities and solidify its position as the leading AI-powered content ecosystem on the blockchain.