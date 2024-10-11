Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat, Haber Nets offers AI-powered industrial robots designed to streamline sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention tasks in factories.

AI-driven robotics startup Haber Nets (Elixa Technologies Pvt Ltd) has raised USD 38 million in a fresh funding round led by Creaegis, with participation from Accel and BEENEXT Capital. This funding marks a significant milestone for the Pune-based company, coming after a three-year gap.

Haber Nets, which focuses on automating labour-intensive tasks in industrial settings, revealed that it raised the funds through a special resolution. The board approved the issuance of 100 equity shares and 457,572 Series C compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to its investors, as disclosed in a filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Creaegis led the investment round with INR 200.35 crore, while BEENEXT Capital contributed INR 83.5 crore and Accel added INR 33.4 crore to the total funding pool.

Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat, Haber Nets offers AI-powered industrial robots designed to streamline sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention tasks in factories.

The startup's automation technology helps reduce chemical, energy, and water consumption, benefitting industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, and agriculture.

Haber Nets previously raised USD 20 million in a Series B round led by Ascent Capital in 2021. The company's solutions have enabled customers to save over 50 billion litres of water and reduce carbon emissions by half a million tonnes, positioning itself as a key player in sustainable industrial automation.