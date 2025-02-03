Indian employers are demonstrating a strong commitment to workforce development, with 73% of companies increasing their investment in training programs over the past year. This figure is much higher than the global average of 46%

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), India is experiencing a significant transformation in the workplace. A recent study Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2025 reveals that 94 per cent of Indian professionals believe AI skills are crucial for career growth.

Additionally, 96 per cent of Indian professionals are already using AI and Generative AI (GenAI) tools at work, a figure that is significantly higher than 81 per cent in the US and 84 per cent in the UK. As a result, 95 per cent of Indian workers report increased productivity due to these technologies, outpacing the global average.

The study also highlights that 90 per cent of Indian professionals consider AI and GenAI skills essential for future career success, while 94 per cent believe these skills will help them transition into different industries. Machine learning stands out as a key focus area in India, with professionals twice as likely as their global peers to prioritize it.

AI's growing influence in the workplace is also improving job satisfaction, with 93 per cent of Indian professionals reporting that AI-driven tools have enhanced their work experience, compared to 87 per cent globally.

However, despite being early adopters, many Indian professionals worry about AI replacing jobs if they do not continually upgrade their skills. This concern is driving a strong demand for upskilling, pushing both individuals and employers to invest in AI-related learning.

Increasing investment in workforce development

Indian employers are demonstrating a strong commitment to workforce development, with 73 per cent of companies increasing their investment in training programs over the past year. This figure is much higher than the global average of 46 per cent. Organizations are supporting employees through internal training programs (44 per cent) and career coaching (38 per cent), while 40 per cent of professionals expect their employers to contribute financially to skills enhancement programs. This trend reflects a growing recognition that AI-driven upskilling is essential for business success and employee retention.

"As the world undergoes economic and technological changes, the workforce needs to keep up with the time and evolve their approach to work with new skills, mindsets and competencies. India's workforce is not only adapting to AI but actively harnessing it to shape the future of work. The findings from the Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study highlight the resilience and forward-thinking mindset of Indian professionals and their employers in positioning AI as a career catalyst," said Ashwin Damera, CEO and Co-Founder of Emeritus.