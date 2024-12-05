The raised funds will be deployed to continue scaling and to deploy no-code AI agents to help customers bridge divides between product, marketing, and sales teams, and even collect rich feedback.

AI-enabled customer feedback intelligence platform Enterpret has raised USD 20.8 million in its Series A funding round led by Canaan Partners, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Joining the round were prominent investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Wing Ventures, and Recall Capital, along with angel investors like Lauryn Motamedi (Head of Product Growth at Notion), Elena Verna (VP of Growth and Data at Dropbox), and Andrew Berman (Director of AI at Zapier).

The raised funds will be deployed to continue scaling and to deploy no-code AI agents to help customers bridge divides between product, marketing, and sales teams, and even collect rich feedback.

Founded in 2020 by brothers Varun Sharma and Arnav Sharma, Enterpret employs advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to centralise and analyse feedback across multiple channels. The platform extracts key themes, sentiments, and issues, empowering teams to rapidly identify trends and improve customer satisfaction.

"At Enterpret, we are building the operating system for customer centricity. Customer interactions are a vastly underutilised data set, and our platform helps enterprises unlock these insights to create world-class products and drive growth," said Varun Sharma, Co-founder and CEO.

Since May, the company claims to have reportedly doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) and boasts a robust client list, including Monday.com, Canva, Notion, Loom, The Browser Company, Hootsuite, Nextdoor, and Vimeo.

Rayfe Gaspar-Asaoka, Partner at Canaan Partners, has joined Enterpret's board, underscoring investor confidence. "The best companies are relentlessly customer-centric, and many are now using Enterpret. We believe the Qualtrics of the AI era has arrived," he said.

Harshjit Sethi, MD at Peak XV Partners, noted, "Varun's charisma and doggedness, combined with Arnav's technical expertise and humility, make them a formidable duo. Enterpret solves a real business problem in a way only possible through recent technological advancements."

Varun Sharma previously worked in customer success roles at LinkedIn, Amplitude, and Scale AI, while Arnav Sharma served as a computational linguistics researcher and engineering lead at Uber. Together, their expertise has propelled Enterpret to the forefront of AI-driven customer feedback solutions.