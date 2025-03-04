This acquisition strengthens Mintoak's ability to enhance merchant engagement, retention, and monetisation for banks and acquirers while equipping them with future-ready digital payment solutions.

Entrepreneur India

Mintoak, a leading merchant SaaS platform powering merchant apps for top banks and acquirers across India, the Middle East, and Africa, has announced its first strategic acquisition—Digiledge, a fintech pioneer specialising in Bill Payments and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solutions.

This acquisition strengthens Mintoak's ability to enhance merchant engagement, retention, and monetisation for banks and acquirers while equipping them with future-ready digital payment solutions.

The integration of Digiledge's expertise aligns with the rapid digital transformation driven by NPCI's Bharat Connect initiative. Bill Payments have emerged as a crucial financial category for businesses, particularly SMEs, which form the backbone of Mintoak's customer base. With over 3 million merchants relying on Mintoak-powered merchant apps, the addition of Bill Payments enables banks to offer a comprehensive financial ecosystem tailored to SME needs.

CBDC is another game-changing innovation that is redefining digital payments by ensuring faster settlements, enhanced security, and lower transaction costs. As central banks worldwide push for CBDC adoption, Mintoak, through Digiledge's technology, is poised to help banks and acquirers integrate CBDC seamlessly into their merchant platforms. This move ensures SMEs are future-proofed against evolving regulatory and technological landscapes while benefiting from an omnichannel payment experience.

Raman Khanduja, Co-founder and CEO of Mintoak, said, "This is a major milestone in our mission to support SMEs with an all-in-one merchant payments and commerce platform. By incorporating Digiledge's Bill Payments and CBDC solutions, we are empowering merchant acquirers to scale and help more SMEs access critical financial tools in the digital age."

Mahesh Govind, Co-founder and CEO of Digiledge, highlighted, "Joining forces with Mintoak enables us to operate at scale and expand into international markets. Together, we can deliver greater value and strengthen the SME ecosystem worldwide."

With this acquisition, Mintoak cements its position as a trusted merchant platform partner for major financial institutions, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Absa Bank, and Network International. Its modular, cloud-native, API-first platform continues to set the benchmark for digital transformation in the merchant payments space. By integrating Digiledge's capabilities, Mintoak is furthering its vision of empowering SMEs and merchant acquirers with cutting-edge payment and commerce solutions globally.