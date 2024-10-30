With the raised funds, the platform aims to expand its engineering team and advance its Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and AI agent architecture, which are key to automating deep work.

Auquan, an AI-driven data analytics company specialising in financial services, has secured an additional USD 4.5 million in its seed funding round. Led by Peak XV's Surge, with support from returning investor Neotribe Ventures, this investment brings Auquan's total seed funding to USD 8 million.

According to the company, these new funds will fuel the expansion of its engineering team and accelerate advancements in its Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and AI agent architecture, pivotal for automating complex workflows.

Founded in 2016 by Chandini Jain and Shubham Jain, Auquan leverages AI to streamline intricate, multi-step processes in the financial sector, offering a significant productivity boost to asset managers, investment banks, and private equity firms.

"The financial world is a high-pressure environment where time is the most valuable asset," said Chandini Jain, CEO of Auquan. "Auquan empowers financial professionals to reclaim their time by automating tasks that drain productivity on an industrial scale." Jain envisions a future where finance professionals no longer need to sift through countless documents, as AI handles deep analysis, report generation, and data extraction seamlessly.

Auquan's proprietary RAG-based system deconstructs complex knowledge workflows into manageable tasks, enhancing speed and accuracy in areas like investment analysis, credit assessment, due diligence, and risk monitoring. Already trusted by global financial giants like UBS, Federated Hermes, and BC Partners, Auquan's platform provides actionable insights, helping firms make informed, data-driven decisions faster and with greater accuracy.

Operating in over 30 countries, including key regions such as India, the US, Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, London-based platform claims to process data in over 65 languages, drawing from a vast database of more than 550,000 companies and two million public and subscription sources. This robust data capability supports decision-making across various financial disciplines, including ESG analysis and supply chain monitoring, as well as in regional markets critical to global finance.

Through its cutting-edge AI technology, Auquan is reshaping financial services by automating knowledge-heavy tasks, helping firms enhance operational efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly data-driven world.