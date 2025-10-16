AI firm Graph Raises $3 million in Seed Funding from Bessemer Venture Partners

According to the company, the pharmacovigilance market is valued at USD 8 billion, and Graph AI, with the funding, will be able to enter the new wave of AI-native challengers reshaping the pharma and life sciences landscape, with a sharp focus.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Graph AI, a California-based AI life sciences company that focuses on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, announced the close of its USD 3 million seed funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Graph AI said that the investment will enable it to accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering team, and aim to drive global market adoption.

According to the company, the pharmacovigilance market is valued at USD 8 billion, and with the funding, Graph AI will be able to enter the new wave of AI-native challengers reshaping the pharma and life sciences landscape with a sharp focus.

Pharmacovigilance, mandated by global regulatory authorities, requires pharmaceutical companies to continuously monitor, detect, and report adverse drug events (ADEs) across a drug's entire lifecycle, from clinical trials to post-market use, ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance.

The company's flagship platform, Graph Safety, aims to redefine pharmacovigilance through context-aware artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, delivering an end-to-end safety solution. The platform is already deployed with leading enterprise customers. Graph Safety automates key processes, including ADE case processing, signal detection, aggregate reporting, and regulatory compliance, while building a centralized safety intelligence database over time.

According to a press release, Graph enables pharmaceutical companies to transition from manual, error-prone, and time-intensive workflows to highly automated, AI-driven systems that increase efficiency and accuracy of medical reviews while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2024, Graph AI is led by Raghav Parvataraju (CEO), Vijay Ponukumati (CTO), Mohan Konyala (CPO), and Ashutosh Bordekar (CFO), with experience working across companies like LTI Mindtree, Infosys, ServiceNow, Google, and Cisco in sectors such as expertise in technology, outsourcing, and enterprise operations.

In a joint statement, the founders said, "The life sciences industry continues to grapple with outdated technology, fragmented point solutions, data silos, and manual handoffs that hinder decision-making and elevate compliance risks. At Graph AI, we're addressing these challenges with a unified, AI-native safety platform that integrates context, compliance, and intelligence into a single seamless ecosystem. Our vision is to make patient safety smarter, faster, and more connected, empowering pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises to achieve safer outcomes, stronger regulatory confidence, and exponential efficiency across safety operations."

Nithin Kaimal, Partner and COO at Bessemer Venture Partners India, said, "We're excited to partner with Graph AI as they redefine labour-intensive and inefficient pharmacovigilance workflows through AI-native solutions that prioritize both accuracy and scalability. At Bessemer, we're deeply optimistic about the transformative potential of AI products to reimagine traditional service models, as for the first time, delivery is shifting from labour arbitrage to intelligence arbitrage, empowering enterprises to work with firms that deliver faster, smarter, and more adaptive solutions. We look forward to supporting the Graph team as they continue to scale new heights."