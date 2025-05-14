AI Infra Startup Flam Raises USD 14 Mn Series A from RTP Global The fresh funds will be used to expand globally, strengthen its Asian presence, scale infrastructure, develop new products, and launch a GenAI-powered enterprise suite for mixed reality (MR) tools.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Amit Gaiki, Shourya Agarwal, and Malhar Patil, Co-Founders of Flam

AI infrastructure startup Flam has raised USD 14 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other strategic investors. This brings the San Francisco- and Bengaluru-based startup's total funding to USD 22 million since its founding in 2021.

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand operations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, while strengthening Flam's presence in Asia. The funds will also support infrastructure scaling, new product development, and the launch of a full-stack enterprise suite focused on GenAI-powered mixed reality (MR) tools.

Founded by BITS Pilani alumni Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Amit Gaiki, Flam is building foundational infrastructure that allows real-time 3D and MR experiences to be delivered directly to users without app downloads or redirects, with latency under 300 milliseconds.

"Series A capital brings in laser focus to ship the GenAI tool-chain that brands and enterprises have been begging for—an enterprise suite across channels to make experiences engaging, measurable, and interactive," said Shourya Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Flam.

Flam's upcoming offerings include automated 3D asset generation, a self-serve publishing platform for MR content, an integrated advertising suite, and analytics dashboards. These tools are tailored for use across retail, sports, broadcast, and live events.

The company's platform is already used by over 100 major brands, including Google, Samsung, Emirates, Dabur, AJIO, Flipkart, and Tanishq, and has even been deployed in high-stakes political campaigns like the US Presidential Elections. Flam's technology enables brands to transform static touchpoints—like packaging, digital ads, and TV broadcasts—into interactive MR experiences.

Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global, said, "What excites us is not just the technology, but the clarity of vision and speed of execution. Shourya, Malhar, and team are building a category-defining company—and we're excited to be part of their journey in this next phase of growth."

Flam is also expanding its partner ecosystem by empowering creative studios and platforms to build and launch MR content with speed and scale—marking its bold step toward reshaping how brands interact with consumers in the GenAI era.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Why Business Growth Today Demands More Than Just Traditional Marketing

Today's CMOs are growth architects focused on creating coherence and driving business success from within.

By Jason Greenwood
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Former India Post Payments Bank MD & CEO J Venkatramu Joins RevRag.AI as Evangelist

Venkatramu has previously held leadership roles at Equitas Small Finance Bank and Axis Bank, and is credited with leading some of India's most ambitious digital inclusion initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How to Access the Inner Power That Makes You Irreplaceable in an AI-Driven World

By awakening our Absolute Intelligence, we can lead with purpose, creativity and heart in a tech-driven world.

By Ajay Tejasvi