AI infrastructure startup Flam has raised USD 14 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other strategic investors. This brings the San Francisco- and Bengaluru-based startup's total funding to USD 22 million since its founding in 2021.

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand operations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, while strengthening Flam's presence in Asia. The funds will also support infrastructure scaling, new product development, and the launch of a full-stack enterprise suite focused on GenAI-powered mixed reality (MR) tools.

Founded by BITS Pilani alumni Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Amit Gaiki, Flam is building foundational infrastructure that allows real-time 3D and MR experiences to be delivered directly to users without app downloads or redirects, with latency under 300 milliseconds.

"Series A capital brings in laser focus to ship the GenAI tool-chain that brands and enterprises have been begging for—an enterprise suite across channels to make experiences engaging, measurable, and interactive," said Shourya Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Flam.

Flam's upcoming offerings include automated 3D asset generation, a self-serve publishing platform for MR content, an integrated advertising suite, and analytics dashboards. These tools are tailored for use across retail, sports, broadcast, and live events.

The company's platform is already used by over 100 major brands, including Google, Samsung, Emirates, Dabur, AJIO, Flipkart, and Tanishq, and has even been deployed in high-stakes political campaigns like the US Presidential Elections. Flam's technology enables brands to transform static touchpoints—like packaging, digital ads, and TV broadcasts—into interactive MR experiences.

Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global, said, "What excites us is not just the technology, but the clarity of vision and speed of execution. Shourya, Malhar, and team are building a category-defining company—and we're excited to be part of their journey in this next phase of growth."

Flam is also expanding its partner ecosystem by empowering creative studios and platforms to build and launch MR content with speed and scale—marking its bold step toward reshaping how brands interact with consumers in the GenAI era.