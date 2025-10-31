The round also saw participation from Accenture, Firstsource, Plug and Play Tech Center, GFT Ventures, BGV, and PFNYC.

AI infrastructure firm Lyzr, based in the US, has secured USD 8 million in a Series A funding round led by Rocketship.vc.

The fresh funding will be used to strengthen Lyzr's mission of enabling secure and governed deployment of AI agents across enterprises.

The company has recently introduced a large-scale simulation engine designed to test AI agents efficiently, claiming to have executed over one billion agent simulations on its platform.

As part of its growth, Henry Ford III, a board member at Ford Motor Company, will join Lyzr's board of directors.

Founded in 2023 by Siva Surendira, Anirudh Narayan, and Ankit Garg, Lyzr provides a full-stack, low-code framework for building and deploying intelligent, reliable AI agents. The company's technology focuses on creating agents that can learn, adapt, and collaborate to automate complex business workflows.

Around 70% of Lyzr's clientele comes from the financial services sector, including major banks, insurers, and payment firms. Its customer list features WTW, NVIDIA, Under Armour, Accenture, Publicis, Hitachi, and AirAsia.

Highlighting the company's broader vision, CEO Siva Surendira said, "By uniting agents on our AgentMesh platform, we create a network effect where the entire organisation becomes more efficient and intelligent with each new agent deployed. This is organisational general intelligence—the final step in digital transformation."