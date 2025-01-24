AI Infrastructure Startup Pipeshift Raises USD 2.5 Mn Funding to Revolutionise AI Workload Management The seed round was led by Y Combinator and SenseAI Ventures, with additional support from Arka Venture Labs, Good News Ventures, Nivesha Ventures, Astir VC, GradCapital, and MyAsiaVC.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pipeshift Co-founders

AI infrastructure startup Pipeshift has announced the closing of a USD 2.5 million seed round to address the growing challenge of orchestrating AI workloads across diverse infrastructures.

The company is launching a new Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that enables engineering teams to manage AI workloads—whether on cloud or on-premises—with remarkable speed and control.

The seed round was led by Y Combinator and SenseAI Ventures, with additional support from Arka Venture Labs, Good News Ventures, Nivesha Ventures, Astir VC, GradCapital, and MyAsiaVC. Notable Silicon Valley angels, including Kulveer Taggar, CEO of Zuess, and Krishna Mehra, former Head of Engineering at Meta, also participated.

Unlike traditional GPU brokers that offer one-size-fits-all solutions, Pipeshift focuses on providing enterprises with flexibility and control over their infrastructure. Its end-to-end MLOps stack allows businesses to train, deploy, and scale open-source Generative AI (GenAI) models such as large language models (LLMs), vision, audio, and image models across any GPU setup. This innovation helps companies deploy AI workloads in production more quickly and efficiently, while reducing costs.

Pipeshift's platform is designed to future-proof enterprise infrastructure as new models and hardware architectures emerge. Its modular MLOps stack minimises GPU infrastructure costs without requiring additional engineering effort, offering unmatched scalability and performance for businesses.

"2025 will mark a shift as GenAI moves into production, and more companies are adopting open-source models in-house for privacy, control, and cost efficiency," said Arko Chattopadhyay, Co-founder and CEO of Pipeshift. "Our platform simplifies deployment and maximizes throughput, eliminating the need for complex engineering investments."

Pipeshift claims to have already collaborated with over 30 companies, including NetApp, and aims to become a trusted partner for organisations looking to harness AI's full potential while maintaining control over their infrastructure and data.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

He Immigrated to the U.S. and Started a Business. It's 'Not the Sexiest' But Sells Over 6,000 Units Daily — Up to $25,000 Apiece — Anyway.

When 16-year-old Amir Loloi emigrated from Iran, he didn't intend to stay in the U.S. forever. Then those plans changed.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Fallout From WazirX Hack: What Happened After India's Biggest Crypto Heist

WazirX is still counting the cost and has endured a painful company restructuring, ongoing legal issues and claims for reimbursement.

By Sudhir Kashyap
News and Trends

Tata Electronics Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron Technology India

As part of the agreement, TEPL and PTI will integrate their operations and teams to create a seamless and collaborative ecosystem. The transition will also see PTI undergo a rebranding process to reflect its new ownership and strategic direction.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Innovation

7 Ways AI Made My Work Smarter — and Not Harder

AI helps me optimize operations, accelerate creativity and build more efficient teams.

By Andrey Fadeev