AI infrastructure startup Pipeshift has announced the closing of a USD 2.5 million seed round to address the growing challenge of orchestrating AI workloads across diverse infrastructures.

The company is launching a new Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that enables engineering teams to manage AI workloads—whether on cloud or on-premises—with remarkable speed and control.

The seed round was led by Y Combinator and SenseAI Ventures, with additional support from Arka Venture Labs, Good News Ventures, Nivesha Ventures, Astir VC, GradCapital, and MyAsiaVC. Notable Silicon Valley angels, including Kulveer Taggar, CEO of Zuess, and Krishna Mehra, former Head of Engineering at Meta, also participated.

Unlike traditional GPU brokers that offer one-size-fits-all solutions, Pipeshift focuses on providing enterprises with flexibility and control over their infrastructure. Its end-to-end MLOps stack allows businesses to train, deploy, and scale open-source Generative AI (GenAI) models such as large language models (LLMs), vision, audio, and image models across any GPU setup. This innovation helps companies deploy AI workloads in production more quickly and efficiently, while reducing costs.

Pipeshift's platform is designed to future-proof enterprise infrastructure as new models and hardware architectures emerge. Its modular MLOps stack minimises GPU infrastructure costs without requiring additional engineering effort, offering unmatched scalability and performance for businesses.

"2025 will mark a shift as GenAI moves into production, and more companies are adopting open-source models in-house for privacy, control, and cost efficiency," said Arko Chattopadhyay, Co-founder and CEO of Pipeshift. "Our platform simplifies deployment and maximizes throughput, eliminating the need for complex engineering investments."

Pipeshift claims to have already collaborated with over 30 companies, including NetApp, and aims to become a trusted partner for organisations looking to harness AI's full potential while maintaining control over their infrastructure and data.