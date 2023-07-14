AI-Led Platform AayushBharat Secures Undisclosed Seed Funding The fund raised will be utilized to revamp AayushBharat's cutting-edge technology, expand its user base, and introduce new features

AayushBharat, a platform that leverages modern AI technology for the treatment of chronic illnesses, has raised an undisclosed amount of Seed funding led by JITO JIIF in collaboration with investors including Piyush Jain from Dubai, Vishal Bhatia and Varun Bhatia from the US, as well as Pratik Jain, Akhil Jain, Ankit Rana, Madan, and Pintu. The fund raised will be utilized to revamp AayushBharat's cutting-edge technology, expand its user base, and introduce new features.

"We are thrilled to have secured this seed funding, which will propel AayushBharat to new heights. With the support of our investors, we will enhance our platform's capabilities, cater to a wider audience, and empower individuals to take control of their well-being through Ayush practices. The funding also marks the launch of a new range of products and the introduction of a subscription-based service model," said Vaibhav Jain, co-founder, AayushBharat.

AayushBharat empowers Ayush practitioners to extend their reach online and enables suppliers to boost sales while reducing costs compared to larger platforms. The company also said that it aims to raise additional capital in its upcoming funding round to accelerate growth and expand operations, including the development and expansion of AayushRetreat, a specialized service offering holistic wellness and rejuvenation, taking individuals on transformative wellness

"We are proud to lead the seed funding round for AayushBharat. Their commitment to leveraging AI technology and Ayush practices to tackle chronic illnesses is commendable. We believe in their vision and look forward to their continued success in revolutionizing the healthcare industry," said Vikash Kawar, vice-chairman, JITO JIIF.

