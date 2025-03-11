The fresh capital will be used to enhance its AI-driven technology and expand its distribution channels, the company announced.

Admissions platform Ambitio has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by BLinC Invest, with participation from Ritu Bapna and other investors.

This follows an earlier USD 187K investment in the same round from First Cheque and others.

Founded in 2022 by Dirghayu Kaushik and Vikrant Shivalik, Ambitio is an AI-powered admissions platform that helps students secure placements in top global universities. The Bengaluru-based startup leverages over 10 million data points and insights from past applicants and alumni experts to provide personalized admission strategies.

"Students spend more than 300 hours researching and applying to universities, navigating an admissions maze filled with unreliable information and biased consultants," said Dirghayu Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Ambitio. He added that their AI-driven approach improves students' chances of getting into top institutions by more than fivefold.

Ambitio's proprietary algorithm, trained on data from 50,000+ university programs, analyzes over 1 million successful applications to match students with the best-fit institutions. By combining real admission data with strategic profiling, the platform ensures higher acceptance rates and career success.

"Our students have secured admits to top universities like Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, and Oxford," said Vikrant Shivalik, COO and Co-founder of Ambitio. "We've cracked the science behind top admissions, focusing on merit-based strategies rather than institutional partnerships."

Ambitio aims to support 500,000 students in accessing global education within the next two years, competing with established players like Yocket, Gradvine, and MiMEssay.

Amit Ratanpal, Founder and Managing Director at BLinC Invest, stated, "Ambitio's student-centric, outcome-based approach aligns with our latest Study Abroad Report, which shows that personalised guidance leads to better career success."

With this funding, Ambitio is set to revolutionise the admissions process, ensuring smarter, data-driven choices for students worldwide.