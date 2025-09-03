Two young Indian entrepreneurs are disrupting the $244 billion global fitness industry with breakthrough AI technology that could prevent millions of sports injuries.

Two young visionaries from different corners of the academic world were independently grappling with the same devastating problem that affects millions of athletes worldwide. At Case Western Reserve University, 19-year-old Computer Science student Sanjay Thiyagarajan witnessed fellow athletes suffering from preventable injuries, while at Purdue University, Mechanical Engineering graduate Arunesh Raja analyzed the biomechanical failures that destroy promising sports careers.

Despite advances in sports science, over 80 per cent of sports injuries remain preventable through proper form and technique; yet, traditional training methods, which rely on human observation, consistently miss the critical details that lead to these career-ending setbacks.

When these two minds converged, the spark for Smartan.ai was born. Combining Thiyagarajan's AI expertise with Raja's deep understanding of biomechanics and a three-decade family legacy in India's fitness industry, they're building technology that could transform the global fitness industry and save athletes from the devastating impact of preventable injuries.

"We realized that while AI could recognize faces in crowds and power autonomous vehicles navigating complex traffic, there was no technology that could watch an athlete and provide instant feedback to prevent the injuries that destroy dreams," said Sanjay Thiyagarajan, Co-founder & CTO, Smartan.ai

The Silent Epidemic

Every year, 8.6 million sports-related injuries occur, with medical costs exceeding $33 billion annually. The numbers paint a grim picture: a basketball player's slight knee misalignment during landing that goes unnoticed, a runner's over-pronation that gradually develops into stress fractures, or a weightlifter's spinal misalignment that leads to chronic back problems.

These microscopic flaws, invisible to the human eye, are precisely what cause ACL tears, stress fractures, and chronic injuries that sideline athletes for months, sometimes ending promising careers before they truly begin.

The traditional approach to sports training has remained essentially unchanged for decades. Coaches rely on their experience and visual observation, but human eyes can only process a limited amount of information in real-time. Even the most experienced coaches can miss critical biomechanical details that occur in fractions of a second.

Where Technology Meets Biomechanics

Smartan.ai's breakthrough lies in transforming any regular camera into an intelligent coaching system. Using proprietary computer vision algorithms and machine learning models trained on thousands of hours of professional athlete footage, the system processes video feeds in real-time to analyze over 30 biomechanical parameters simultaneously.

Here's how it works: The AI system captures video through standard cameras placed in gyms or homes, then processes the imagery through advanced pose estimation algorithms. Within milliseconds, it identifies joint angles, movement patterns, force distribution, and timing sequences, comparing them against optimal biomechanical models for each specific exercise.

The result? Precise, instant coaching that was previously available only to elite athletes with dedicated biomechanics teams.

"Adjust hip angle by 12 degrees, shift weight 15% to your left foot, and slow your descent by 0.3 seconds." - An example of real-time AI feedback from Smartan.ai.

"Our technology doesn't just prevent injuries, it helps athletes unlock their true potential by providing the kind of biomechanical insights previously available only to Olympic-level performers," said Arunesh Raja, Co-founder & CEO, Smartan.ai.

The Cricket Legend's Backing

What sets Smartan apart isn't just its revolutionary technology, but the caliber of leadership it has attracted. Cricket legend Ravi Shastri, former Indian Cricket Team Head Coach who led India to historic series victories in Australia and England, serves as both an investor and Board Member.

Shastri's involvement brings decades of elite sports experience and a deep understanding of what athletes need at the highest levels of competition. His experience coaching under pressure and managing injury-prone players provides invaluable insights into the real-world applications of Smartan's technology.

"Having Ravi Sir as our Board Member provides incredible insights into what athletes really need. His experience coaching at the highest levels of professional sports, from handling pressure situations to understanding injury psychology, ensures our technology addresses real-world challenges faced by athletes, coaches, and medical professionals," say Arunesh Raja and Sanjay Thiyagarajan.

Aggressive Indian Expansion

Smartan.ai has set an ambitious goal of implementing its technology across 100 sports academies within the next two years, with a significant focus on the Indian market. The expansion will begin with pilot programs across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai, before expanding to tier-2 cities.

Projected Impact by 2026:

60 per cent decrease in preventable sports injuries across partner academies

25 per cent improvement in measurable athletic performance metrics

INR 16 crores in prevented injury-related medical costs per 1,000 athletes

Professional-level coaching insights available to athletes across economic segments

Early results from pilot programs are already showing promise: Select training facilities have reported a 42 per cent reduction in form-related injuries and 18% improvement in power output metrics among participating athletes within just three months.

Beyond Prevention: The Rehabilitation Revolution

Smartan.ai isn't stopping at injury prevention. The company is pioneering a new approach to sports rehabilitation that's attracting attention from orthopedic specialists and physiotherapists across India.

The AI system works seamlessly alongside healthcare professionals, providing quantitative data that transforms rehabilitation from a matter of guesswork to precision medicine. Physical therapists can now track recovery progress with unprecedented accuracy, measuring improvements in range of motion, strength, and movement quality.

"When an athlete does get injured, our technology becomes a powerful diagnostic and recovery tool. We can monitor rehabilitation exercises with medical-grade precision, ensure proper form during recovery, and provide data-driven insights that help medical professionals get athletes back to peak performance 30 per cent faster than traditional methods," said Arunesh Raja.

Consider this real-world application: A soccer player recovering from an ACL reconstruction traditionally relies on subjective assessments and periodic check-ups. Smartan's AI tracks every rehabilitation session, measuring knee stability, gait patterns, and force distribution, alerting medical teams to potential setbacks before they become re-injuries.

The Indian Advantage

What makes Smartan's approach particularly relevant for India is its ability to democratize elite-level training insights. In a country where access to high-quality coaching often depends on geography and economic status, Smartan's technology can level the playing field.

The system's key differentiators include:

Multi-sport neural networks trained for cricket, football, badminton, hockey, and 11+ other sports

Personalized biomechanical modeling that adapts to individual body types

Real-time processing without cloud dependency—crucial for India's varied internet connectivity

Medical-grade accuracy for healthcare applications

Scalable architecture that grows from individual athletes to entire academy networks

"We're not just building a company, we're creating a movement. A movement where technology ensures that a young athlete in rural India has access to the same biomechanical insights as a professional in Mumbai. Where injury prevention isn't a luxury, but a fundamental right for everyone who loves sports," said Sanjay Thiyagarajan.

The Entrepreneurs Behind the Vision

Arunesh Raja brings a unique combination of engineering precision and industry heritage. The Purdue University graduate carries forward a three-decade family legacy in shaping India's fitness industry. His journey from training underprivileged youth to leading AI-driven fitness innovation represents the evolution of Indian entrepreneurship.

Sanjay Thiyagarajan embodies the new generation of Indian entrepreneurs, academically excellent yet commercially astute. At just 19, while maintaining Dean's Honor List recognition at Case Western Reserve University, he brings an intuitive understanding of how AI can solve complex human problems.

Together, they represent a new breed of Indian entrepreneurs: globally educated, technologically sophisticated, and committed to solving problems that affect millions of people worldwide while staying rooted in Indian values of accessibility and inclusion.

The Market Opportunity

The global sports technology market is projected to reach USD 31 billion by 2028, with injury prevention and performance optimization representing the fastest-growing segments. In India specifically, the increasing focus on sports infrastructure and the success of athletes on international platforms has created unprecedented demand for advanced training technologies.

Smartan is positioned to capture significant market share by addressing three critical gaps:

Accessibility: Bringing professional-grade insights to the grassroots level Affordability: Democratizing technology previously available only to elite athletes Adaptability: Customizing solutions for Indian sports and training environments

"The combination of cutting-edge technology and passionate expertise can unlock performance levels previously thought impossible. In an industry built on human potential, we're proving that AI can be the great equalizer," said Arunesh Raja.

Looking Ahead

As Smartan.ai prepares for its next phase of growth, the founders remain focused on their core mission: preventing injuries and optimizing performance for athletes at all levels. With strong backing, proven technology, and a clear vision for expansion, they're well-positioned to make a significant impact on India's sports ecosystem.

The company is actively seeking partnerships with sports academies, healthcare providers, and technology distributors across India. For young athletes and their families, Smartan represents hope, hope that preventable injuries won't derail dreams. That excellence in sports is limited only by dedication, not by access to world-class coaching.