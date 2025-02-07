The funds will enable the Bengaluru-based company to scale its operations, target emerging sectors like manufacturing and retail, and enhance its advanced AI technology.

Vahan.ai, an AI-driven recruitment platform, announced securing an undisclosed investment from Asia-Pacific HR services provider Persol Group.

This investment builds on Vahan's USD 10 million Series B funding round in September 2024, led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Gaingels, and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Persol's collaboration is expected to help expand its footprint in India, leveraging opportunities in the country's rapidly growing gig economy.

According to Vahan.ai, gig hiring in the quick commerce sector is anticipated to grow by 60% this year, driven by the expansion of dark stores, capital infusion, and increasing penetration in Tier II and III cities.

Madhav Krishna, CEO and Founder of Vahan.ai, stated, "India's gig economy is on the brink of a significant transformation. Quick commerce alone is set to double workforce needs in smaller cities, providing millions with job opportunities and improved livelihoods. This partnership with Persol Group empowers us to scale our technology and drive inclusivity in employment practices."

Since its founding in 2016, Vahan.ai has become a leading recruitment platform in the quick commerce industry, facilitating 2.6 lakh job placements across 920 cities.

Its client roster includes major players such as Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, Zepto, and Blinkit. By leveraging its AI-driven solutions, the platform has significantly reduced human recruiter effort, saving over 20,000 hours.

Persol Group's investment aligns with its strategy to tap into India's gig economy and workforce management needs. Shingo Ishida, Partner and Head of APAC Investment at Persol Group, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Vahan.ai, whose innovative technology aligns with our vision. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance workforce management and make talent acquisition more efficient."

Looking ahead, Vahan.ai plans to expand its AI capabilities, including support for eight Indian languages and various dialects by next year. The company is also poised to address growing workforce demands in manufacturing and retail sectors, aligning with India's projected economic growth.