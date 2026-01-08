AI services firm Aivar Bags USD 4.6 Mn Funding Led by Sorin Investments Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the seed funding round.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aivar Co-founders

AI services firm Aivar has raised USD 4.6 million in a Seed funding round led by Sorin Investments, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners.

The Coimbatore-based startup aims to use the fresh capital to expand its presence across India, US, and the Middle East, while continuing to invest in AI accelerators, senior talent, and global delivery capabilities.

Founded in 2024 by Kousik Rajendran, Praveen Jayakumar, Ashwin Ram Ravichandran, and Aadharsh Ayappan, Aivar is an AI-focused technology services company. It works with startups, technology-intensive firms, and enterprises on AI projects and holds AWS validation, along with early productised accelerators across voice, data, and AI/ML workloads.

In less than a year of operations, the company said it has grown to more than 80 customers. It works with both startups and enterprises to move AI initiatives from experimentation to production. Aivar operates as an end-to-end AI studio, offering strategy consulting, custom solution development, and managed AI operations.

The company has developed proprietary accelerators, including Convogent AI for multilingual conversational and voice applications, Velogent AI for agent-based process automation in regulated workflows, and Kubogent AI for Kubernetes-based infrastructure to host AI workloads. One deployment cited by the company involves a logistics software provider using Velogent to automate contract and invoice workflows, with initial deployment completed within six to eight weeks.

Going ahead, Aivar said it plans to support broader adoption of AI across enterprise workflows, with a focus on automation and operational efficiency goals.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae