AI services firm Aivar has raised USD 4.6 million in a Seed funding round led by Sorin Investments, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners.

The Coimbatore-based startup aims to use the fresh capital to expand its presence across India, US, and the Middle East, while continuing to invest in AI accelerators, senior talent, and global delivery capabilities.

Founded in 2024 by Kousik Rajendran, Praveen Jayakumar, Ashwin Ram Ravichandran, and Aadharsh Ayappan, Aivar is an AI-focused technology services company. It works with startups, technology-intensive firms, and enterprises on AI projects and holds AWS validation, along with early productised accelerators across voice, data, and AI/ML workloads.

In less than a year of operations, the company said it has grown to more than 80 customers. It works with both startups and enterprises to move AI initiatives from experimentation to production. Aivar operates as an end-to-end AI studio, offering strategy consulting, custom solution development, and managed AI operations.

The company has developed proprietary accelerators, including Convogent AI for multilingual conversational and voice applications, Velogent AI for agent-based process automation in regulated workflows, and Kubogent AI for Kubernetes-based infrastructure to host AI workloads. One deployment cited by the company involves a logistics software provider using Velogent to automate contract and invoice workflows, with initial deployment completed within six to eight weeks.

Going ahead, Aivar said it plans to support broader adoption of AI across enterprise workflows, with a focus on automation and operational efficiency goals.