AI Startup Gibran Raises USD 2.6 Mn Funding from Together Fund

AI research startup Gibran has secured USD 2.6 million in seed funding from the Together Fund, co-founded by Freshworks' Girish Mathrubootham and Eka Software's Manav Garg.

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to develop foundational AI models that function effectively even with limited data, starting with applications in drug discovery.

Gibran was founded by Govind Balakrishnan and Srikant Chakravarti. Their work combines large language models (LLMs) with systems inspired by nature to enable AI that can generate original ideas by recombining known patterns. This could prove particularly valuable in domains like medical research, where large datasets are often scarce.

"Our central thesis is that AI should not replace humans, but rather evolve with them," said Balakrishnan. "That means building systems that learn not just from data, but from people—continuously and contextually."

The company plans to license its proprietary AI tools through a research-and-platform model, targeting sectors such as life sciences, education, and media. According to the founders, the goal is to enable AI agents capable of scientific hypothesis generation and creative exploration, supporting human intelligence rather than imitating it.
