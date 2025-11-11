AI Startup GreenFi Secures USD 2 Mn from Transition VC The startup plans to use the funds to expand its global distribution network, strengthen its AI-driven product innovations, and grow its presence across major international markets.

Kerala-based AI startup GreenFi has raised USD 2 million in its first funding round led by Transition VC.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its global distribution network, strengthen its AI-driven product innovations, and grow its presence across major international markets including California, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2023 by Barun Chandran, GreenFi provides an AI-powered ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risk management platform that helps enterprises and financial institutions automate sustainability compliance, reporting, and risk assessment.

The platform's proprietary AI agents and sustainability intelligence engine enable organisations to monitor ESG performance in real time, improving data accuracy and reducing manual workloads.

GreenFi said that it already works with several major financial institutions and corporates across Singapore, India, Europe, and the United States. Its collaboration with United Overseas Bank (UOB) in Singapore has automated emissions reporting, leading to significant cost savings.

As per the official statements, another large international bank uses GreenFi's platform to digitise environmental risk assessments and ESG reporting for over 50,000 commercial clients in 19 countries. The startup has also supported the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in green bond reporting and partnered with renewable energy firms like Wattsun Energy to improve sustainability tracking.

With a team of 16 employees, GreenFi operates efficiently through AI systems that now handle more than 60 percent of its operations.The brand positions itself as a technology-first alternative to traditional consulting firms such as McKinsey, KPMG, and PwC.
